LoJack, AutoPoint Journey Integration to Help Auto Dealers Gain New Edge

WESTLAKE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, today completed an integration between two industry-leading vehicle solutions, AutoPoint Journey and LoJack, creating new capabilities that help auto dealers better reach their customers.

With this integration, dealers can deliver targeted notifications to LoJack customers, leading to closely coordinated marketing, consistent messaging, and centralized performance metrics. Activation is fast and simple, so dealers using both solutions can immediately take advantage of this integration by contacting their AutoPoint account manager.

Drivers rely on LoJack to stay connected with their vehicle, as the app tracks the car’s mileage, battery, and location. With the integration, AutoPoint Journey dealers can create personalized and precise service and lease retention campaigns. LoJack notifications have higher open rates than the industry average, and 52% of LoJack users who receive a message from their dealer have reported that they’ve made contact.

With this enhanced digital marketing and media capability, dealers can drive revenue, increase engagement, and build deeper customer loyalty.

Commented Beth Walter, Senior Product Manager, AutoPoint Marketing: “Solera’s growing portfolio of leading dealer solutions present an opportunity to create integrations that better serve our dealers and their customers. By bringing AutoPoint Journey and LoJack together, dealers not only benefit from improved outreach, but they also benefit from a streamlined, omni-channel marketing experience.”

Added Sunil Marolia, VP of Product Management, LoJack: “The competition for consumer mindshare is at an all-time high with multiple businesses vying for their attention. This integration combines valuable first-party LoJack vehicle data and its mobile notifications with AutoPoint Journey’s precision targeting across channels to ensure that dealers maximize their opportunities to engage and retain consumers.”

Solera offers solutions that help dealerships maximize marketing dollars, optimize inventory, and boost profits – be it marketing and sales, financing and titling, or service and repair.

To find out more about how these solutions can empower your dealership, log on to www.solera.com and visit Booth 3969 during this year’s NADA show in Dallas at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center from January 26-29.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a “one-stop shop” solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

