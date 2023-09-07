Logiwa Announces Additions to Leadership Team to Drive Continued Growth

Greg Halko, SVP Growth & Operations, and Shannon Caflisch, VP of Sales, add extensive experience to Logiwa’s leadership roster

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logiwa, the leading DTC cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer businesses, is pleased to announce the addition of two key executives to its senior leadership team. Greg Halko has joined as Senior Vice President of Growth & Operations, while Shannon Caflisch has assumed the role of Vice President of Sales.





Greg brings more than 15 years of experience in operations and growth strategy to Logiwa, with a proven track record in driving operational excellence and expanding market presence. Assuming the newly established position of Senior Vice President of Growth & Operations, Greg will play a vital role in scaling Logiwa’s operations and fueling its growth initiatives. His primary focus will consist of streamlining and enhancing Logiwa’s customer-facing processes and touchpoints within onboarding, customer success and support.

Also joining Logiwa’s leadership team is Shannon Caflisch, Vice President of Sales. Caflisch brings more than 15 years of experience in sales leadership and customer relationship management. He has successfully led high-performing sales teams in both the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry and the warehouse management systems (WMS) sector in his last two roles. His focus on building robust relationships with clients and partners aligns perfectly with Logiwa’s customer-centric approach.

As Vice President of Sales, Caflisch will lead Logiwa’s direct and field sales organization and spearhead the development and execution of sales strategies to expand market share and drive customer acquisition.

“We are excited to welcome Greg and Shannon to our leadership team,” said Erhan Musaoglu, CEO and founder of Logiwa. “They are seasoned industry leaders and will be the perfect complement to our expanding leadership team, bringing the right combination of skills, knowledge and vision to drive our growth strategy.”

About Logiwa

Logiwa is the leading cloud DTC fulfillment solution for high-volume ecommerce brands, 3PLs and wholesalers. The Logiwa Cloud Fulfillment Platform is an integrated WMS and DTC fulfillment system that makes it easy to run a digital warehouse and scale your high-volume fulfillment operations. Logiwa’s solution works where traditional warehouse management systems fail: it connects quickly with new online stores and marketplaces, makes it easy to run a digital warehouse, and is easily updated to support dynamic warehouse environments. To learn more about Logiwa WMS please visit www.logiwa.com.

Contacts

Niki Rowan | marketing@logiwa.com | Phone: (612) 405-4357