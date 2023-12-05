Logik.io Launches Industry-First AI Capabilities for CPQ and Commerce

Logik.io’s Cosmo AI is purpose-built to help both administrators and end-users enhance efficiency, experience, and performance.

DEERFIELD, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logik.io, the company consumerizing complex selling experiences with advanced configuration technology, today announced the beta launch of Cosmo AI, the first-ever artificial intelligence solution built for CPQ and Commerce.









Logik.io’s Cosmo AI suite launches today with its first game-changing capability, Cosmo FunctionAssist. Cosmo FunctionAssist is an intelligent rule-writing assistant built to make configuration administration simpler than ever by using generative AI to create advanced rules.

Within Logik.io, admins can write the rule they want to create in plain English, and Cosmo FunctionAssist will instantly return a perfectly optimized set of rules. Cosmo FunctionAssist makes rule creation, a traditionally complicated task in other solutions, fast and simple.

“At Logik.io, we don’t believe in AI simply for the sake of AI. With the launch of Cosmo AI, we believe we’re raising the bar for the entire CPQ space with artificial intelligence that solves real challenges and adds real value for our customers. Gone are the days when admins needed to spend hours on advanced scripting to write and manage rules—our new Cosmo FunctionAssist functionality is changing how companies will look at managing configuration,” said Christopher Shutts, CEO of Logik.io.

With today’s launch of Cosmo AI, Logik.io takes just the first step in the company’s robust AI roadmap. The company plans to continue building AI skills to solve some of the hardest configuration problems that CPQ users face. Logik.io’s forthcoming AI capabilities include:

Smart Predictions & Auto-Suggestions , which will save end-users time quoting by auto-suggesting options based on previous selections.

, which will save end-users time quoting by auto-suggesting options based on previous selections. Rule Optimization Suggestions , which will make process improvements faster, simpler, and more automated via intelligent suggestions.

, which will make process improvements faster, simpler, and more automated via intelligent suggestions. Inline Admin Help & Support, which will enable CPQ and Commerce admins to be more effective and efficient by providing them with real-time, in-context answers and training on any questions they have as they work.

“With every Cosmo AI innovation, we are applying artificial intelligence to the areas within managing configuration and complex transactions that have historically caused the most friction or inefficiency for admins and end-users. From Day 1, Logik.io was designed to usher in a new era for advanced configuration, and we are continuing to disrupt our space with Cosmo AI and our robust AI roadmap,” said Fazal Gupta, Vice President of Product at Logik.io.

The beta launch of Cosmo AI comes at a time of exciting growth for Logik.io. Over the last several months, Logik.io has announced its $16 million Series A funding, triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth and a doubling of live customers, and the opening of a new and expanded headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Logik.io

Logik.io is a unified advanced product configuration, discovery, and recommendation engine that makes complex selling simple in CPQ and eCommerce. Logik.io’s mission is to make selling simpler and buying better for every business across marketing, selling, commerce, and service channels by filling critical enterprise technology gaps in systems such as CPQ, ERP, and commerce. Founded in 2021 and based in Deerfield, Illinois, Logik.io is backed by Emergence Capital, Salesforce Ventures, ServiceNow Ventures, and High Alpha. For more information, please visit www.logik.io.

