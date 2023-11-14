L’Officiel HK successfully registered all magazines with the HK SAR Government’s Office for Film, Newspaper and Article Administration

NEW YORK & PARIS & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), alongside with AMTD Group Inc., are pleased to jointly announce through AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group (“AMTD WME”) that, the Government of The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“HK SAR Government”)’s Office For Film, Newspaper and Article Administration has issued a formal letter to AMTD Group (“AMTD”) informing about the successful registration of 3 magazines, namely “L’OFFICIEL HOMMES HONG KONG SAR”, “L’OFFICIEL ART HONG KONG SAR”, and “LA REVUE DES MONTRES HONG KONG SAR” in accordance with the Registration of Local Newspapers Ordinance (Laws of Hong Kong, CAP. 268) (the Ordinance).





By now, L’Officiel Hong Kong has successfully completed the registration for all the magazine titles in circulation under L’Officiel globally across 31 countries with the HK SAR Government’s Office for Film, Newspaper and Article Administration, namely “L’OFFICIEL HONG KONG SAR”, “L’OFFICIEL HOMMES HONG KONG SAR”, “L’OFFICIEL ART HONG KONG SAR”, and “LA REVUE DES MONTRES HONG KONG SAR”. L’Officiel Hong Kong is now ready to officially launch with further details to be announced shortly.

In slightly more than a year post the global acquisition of L’Officiel Inc. SAS, AMTD has successfully secured governmental permits and/ or completed acquisitions of existing franchisees under the direct owner’s model in important regions such as South East Asia and the Greater Bay Area.

AMTD is proud to announce to the world that the logos presented herein represented the key brands and trademarks in relation to L’OFFICIEL and LA REVUE DES MONTRES.

Any alleged logo/trademark of L’OFFICIEL and LA REVUE DES MONTRES brands other than those illustrated above is not the official logo/trademark of the AMTD Group and may violate the legitimate intellectual property rights of the AMTD Group, L’Officiel Inc. SAS and their affiliates. If there is any doubt about whether you are genuinely dealing with our group please just reach out to the contacts below. AMTD will take all steps appropriate and necessary to protect its intellectual property rights. We have zero tolerance for any infringement or illegitimate act.

AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group is jointly setup by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital Inc., headquartered in France, to embark and focus on global strategies and developments of a multi-media, entertainment and cultures worldwide platform, AMTD WME will comprise of L’Officiel Inc. SAS, The Art Newspaper, DigFin, various movie and entertainment projects and L’Officiel Coffee, etc in its business portfolio.

