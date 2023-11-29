L’Officiel Art and AMTD IDEA, in Partnership with ENVISEAM, Hosts an Exclusive VIP Event to Celebrate the Successful Collaboration between Christie’s and Jay Chou on this Autumn’s Post- Millennium Evening Sale

PARIS & NEW YORK & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital”) (NYSE: HKD), together with AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) (“AMTD IDEA”) and AMTD Group Inc. (“AMTD Group”), through AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group (“AMTD WME”), are thrilled to announce that ENVISEAM, in partnership with L’Officiel Art and AMTD IDEA, successfully hosted an exclusive VIP event in celebration for the collaboration between Christie’s and Jay Chou on this Autumn’s Post- Millennium Evening Sale.

Jay Chou, often referred to as the “King of Mandopop,” is a multitalented Taiwanese artist known worldwide for his prowess as a singer-songwriter, pianist, music and film producer, actor, director, and art collector. His latest album, Greatest Works of Art, was an internationally bestselling album in 2022—the title track’s music video garnered over 140 million views on Weibo in just one day, and the album has since accumulated more than 1 billion views across various platforms.

ENVISEAM, a pioneering force in the intersection of fine art and entertainment, a portfolio company of AMTD WME, is excited to bring and host a party like no other to toast to the successful collaboration between Christie’s and Jay Chou on this Autumn’s Post-Millennium Evening Sale. Meticulously handpicked by Jay Chou and Christie’s Hong Kong, this thematic auction featured a selection of extraordinary and pioneering works created after the millennium by talented avantgarde artists.

At the heart of this anticipated evening lies a vision to curate a space where Key Opinion Leaders, Movers & Shakers, and the Next-Gen Immense Wealth converge to experience the sophisticated allure of the world of fine art and entertainment. This exclusive cocktail celebration becomes a nexus where sophistication converges with creativity, offering attendees an experience that encapsulates the blending of fine art, entertainment, and fashion. It is a platform where the trendsetter from these industries intersect, fostering interactions and shaping a cultural narrative that redefines exclusivity, creativity, and refinement amidst an ambiance of playful glamor.

Partnering with L’Officiel Art, a globally renowned media powerhouse in the art and culture scene, and AMTD IDEA, a Hong Kong born global conglomerate and an active super-connector connecting the worlds between East and the West, ENVISEAM ensures a classy and artsy evening that highlights the interweaving of high fashion and the arts. Together, the partnership promises to offer an extraordinary experience that pushes the boundaries of the fine art, entertainment, and fashion worlds, injecting new vitality and dynamism into cultural elevation.

Dr. Calvin Choi, Global Chairman of AMTD Group, L’Officiel, and The Art Newspaper, commented: “This is the second time we collaborate with Jay Chou, and ENVISEAM, after L’OFFICIEL Art and AMTD IDEA jointly presented the ‘Art Colure with Artistes Curated by Jay Chou’ exhibition last year in Singapore. Through our strategic investment into ENVISEAM and a long-term partnership, we are combining our various platforms and mediums across art, fashion, and entertainment areas to connecting cultures and facilitating appreciation towards humanity values.”

Jazz Li, Founder and CEO of ENVISEAM, remarked: “In this era, we’re witnessing a unique convergence of art, entertainment, and fashion, heralding a future rich in cultural depth. This is more than a trend; it’s a post-internet, post-AI Renaissance where creativity and technology intertwine to redefine our cultural landscape.”

The event, slated to be an unforgettable night of sophistication and artistic finesse, is poised to redefine boundaries, and set new precedents in the movement of cultural transcendence.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with core businesses spanning financial services, digital solutions, media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality services.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses diverse and inter-connected business needs across all phases of clients’ life cycles, including hospitality and VIP services. Through the unique eco-system — the “AMTD SpiderNet” — AMTD IDEA Group acts as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, bridging the East and the West.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France, operating in areas such as digital solutions services, digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments, and hospitality and VIP services. It serves as the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem, empowering and integrating various digital businesses within its ecosystem.

About AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group

AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group, jointly established jointly by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group, and AMTD Digital Inc., is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultures worldwide. AMTD WME comprises L’Officiel Inc. SAS, The Art Newspaper, DigFin, various movie and entertainment projects, and L’OfficielCoffee, forming a diverse business portfolio.

About L’Officiel

L’Officiel (www.lofficiel.com) is a global leading media company with a centennial brand legacy, based in Paris since 1921. Present in 80 countries with 32 in-language international media, L’Officiel is recognized as a leading luxury and fashion brand, serving as an international reference for French style and pioneering in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and contemporary society. Led by AMTD IDEA Group, L’Officiel is part of the AMTD SpiderNet, an interconnected network of key players in media, culture, education, and investment banking.

About ENVISEAM

ENVISEAM realizes the next generation of concepts. We envision a world free of division and disillusionment, where the most brilliant minds in visual arts and culture integrate seamlessly to elevate cultural understanding and consciousness. Through education, entertainment, and immersive content, ENVISEAM delivers meaningful, culturally enriching experiences to audiences at scale. ENVISEAM is a vanguard of mainstream pop culture, enabling audience experiences that will serve as defining cultural touchstones for years to come.

