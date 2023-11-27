L’Officiel announces the launch of L’Officiel Hong Kong

PARIS & NEW YORK & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital”) (NYSE: HKD), together with AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) (“AMTD IDEA”) and AMTD Group Inc. (“AMTD Group”), through AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group (“AMTD WME”), are thrilled to announce the launch of L’Officiel Hong Kong. The digital platform is now launched together with the print magazine which is expected to hit the market in early 2024. This exciting announcement follows AMTD’s successful acquisition of L’Officiel Inc. SAS. in 2022 as well as another successful acquisition of The Art Newspaper earlier this year. This milestone marks a significant step in L’Officiel’s journey toward expanding its global presence in the fashion industry.









L’Officiel, a renowned French fashion media group with a 102-year legacy and a core part of AMTD’s media and culture landscape, also owning The Art Newspaper globally, embarked on a path of global expansion and business model transformation following its acquisition by AMTD Group in early 2022. Over the past two years, L’Officiel has not only strengthened its original coverage of 31 countries and regions but also successfully transitioned its businesses in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines to a direct ownership model. Additionally, in July 2023, L’Officiel introduced La Revue Des Montres, its luxury watch review, in Asia.

The Hong Kong digital launch marks a pivotal moment for L’Officiel’s global expansion, complementing its existing presence in Chinese mainland, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines. L’Officiel Hong Kong will be available on its official website ( https://www.lofficielhk.com ) and across various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Dr. Calvin Choi, Global Chairman of AMTD Group, L’Officiel and The Art Newspaper, shared his vision on the new project, “We strongly believe that fashion has the power to break the constraints of geography and language, connecting people through art and creativity. The launch of L’Officiel Hong Kong echoes the city’s willingness to become an international cultural hub. We have full confidence that L’Officiel Hong Kong will inherit the brand’s fashion legacy and bring new vitality into Hong Kong’s cultural industry development.”

Ken Lo, CEO of AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group and the Global Chief of Staff and Asia CEO of L’Officiel, commented, “I’m thrilled to announce the digital launch of L’Officiel Hong Kong, which is an important illustration to underpin our global direct ownership model, which is a unique proposition in the media industry. We are keen to support and amplify Hong Kong local voices, talents and culture via our international media platform.”

The digital platform will be followed by the release of the print magazine in early 2024. L’Officiel Hong Kong’s entry into the global fashion and luxury media landscape highlights AMTD’s commitment to fostering connectivity and innovation in the industry, strengthening the fashion, art and culture landscapes in Hong Kong.

L’Officiel Hong Kong



Website: https://www.lofficielhk.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/LOfficiel-Hong-Kong/100094870500528/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lofficiel.hk/

Threads: https://www.threads.net/@lofficiel.hk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lofficielHK

Linkedln: https://www.linkedin.com/company/l-officiel-hong-kong/

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with core businesses spanning financial services, digital solutions, media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality services.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses diverse and inter-connected business needs across all phases of clients’ life cycles, including hospitality and VIP services. Through the unique eco-system — the “AMTD SpiderNet” — AMTD IDEA Group acts as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, bridging the East and the West.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France, operating in areas such as digital solutions services, digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments, and hospitality and VIP services. It serves as the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem, empowering and integrating various digital businesses within its ecosystem.

About AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group

AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group, jointly established jointly by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group, and AMTD Digital Inc., is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultures worldwide. AMTD WME comprises L’Officiel Inc. SAS, The Art Newspaper, DigFin, various movie and entertainment projects, and L’Officiel Coffee, forming a diverse business portfolio.

About L’Officiel

L’Officiel (www.lofficiel.com) is a global leading media company with a centennial brand legacy, based in Paris since 1921. Present in 80 countries with 32 in-language international media, L’Officiel is recognized as a leading luxury and fashion brand, serving as an international reference for French style and pioneering in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and contemporary society. Led by AMTD IDEA Group, L’Officiel is part of the AMTD SpiderNet, an interconnected network of key players in media, culture, education, and investment banking.

