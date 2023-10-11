LiveWorld to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2023 Investor Conference

CAMPBELL, Calif. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LVWD #earnings–LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), a full-service digital agency with deep expertise in social, creative, and compliance for pharma, healthcare, and other industries, today announced that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Fall 2023 Investor Conference.





Peter Friedman, Founder and CEO of LiveWorld, and David Houston, CFO, will be delivering a presentation with a brief fireside chat session that will be available for viewing starting on October 17, 2023 and can be accessed at: https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham9/lvwd/2062984.

Mr. Friedman and Mr. Houston will also be available for 1×1 meetings with investors throughout the day. To arrange a 1×1 meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1×[email protected] or register at https://lythampartners.com//fall2023invreg/.

“We are pleased to be sharing the LiveWorld story at the Lytham Partners 2023 Investor Conference on October 17th. We are looking forward to meeting and speaking with investors to discuss our recent accomplishments and future growth potential,” stated Peter Friedman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LiveWorld.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a full-service, digital agency with deep social, creative, and compliance expertise that helps companies spark emotional connections, build stronger customer relationships, and drive behavior change. We operate at the intersection of bold creative rooted in strategy that captivates and resonates, social engagement that activates human interactions, and compliance to streamline processes, enabling innovative programs.

With over 27 years of making connections, we leverage our social media DNA and technology prowess to deliver emotion-driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

