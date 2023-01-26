LiveWorld to Participate in the Lytham Partners Investor Select Conference

CAMPBELL, Calif. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), a full service digital agency with deep social and technology expertise, announced it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Investor Select Conference, taking place virtually on January 31, 2023. During the event, the company will be participating in a webcasted presentation discussion and conducting 1×1 virtual investor meetings.

LiveWorld’s Chairman and CEO, Peter Friedman, and CFO, David Houston, will deliver the company’s investor presentation and engage in a brief fireside chat session. The company’s webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 9:00am ET on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at: https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham7/lvwd/2060366 or on the company’s IR website at: https://www.liveworld.com/investors/. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1×1@lythampartners.com or to register for the event at www.lythampartners.com/winter2023invreg/.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a full service digital agency with deep social and technology expertise that help companies spark emotional connections, build stronger customer relationships, and drive behavior change. We live at the intersection of bold creative rooted in strategy that inspires, moderation that activates human interactions, and technology that enriches and scales customer experiences.

With over 26 years of making connections, our integrated team leverages our social media DNA to deliver emotion driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

Contacts

LiveWorld Contacts:

IR Contact:



David Houston



LiveWorld



dhouston@liveworld.com

(408) 615-8496

PR Contact:



Matthew Hammer



LiveWorld



mhammer@liveworld.com

(737) 212-9739