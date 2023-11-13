LiveWorld Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

CAMPBELL, Calif. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LVWD #earnings–LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023.





Q3 and Nine Months 2023 Financial and Business Highlights

Total Q3 revenues of $2.8 million, in-line with same period a year ago

First nine months total revenues were $8.6 million, an increase of 8% over year ago period

Healthcare revenues of $2.4 million during Q3

Net income from operations of $46,000, or 4% of revenues

Cash increased by $1.2 million to $5.0 million from December 31st 2022

Management Commentary

“LiveWorld continues to lead the charge in developing and implementing compliant social media solutions that build brand trust and unlock business value through deeper patient and HCP engagement,” said Peter Friedman, Chairman and CEO, LiveWorld. “We recently commissioned a research study In partnership with the Digital Health Coalition Group (DHCG) that examines and calculates social media ROI justifying spending levels of this rapidly ascending and evolving channel.”

“The third quarter revenues were in-line with those reported a year ago as we experienced some shifts in revenue contracts and some seasonality in the third quarter. While at times there can be fluctuations in the revenues, depending on certain customers and projects we are working on, the company continued to remain profitable and continued to contribute cash flow and add to our cash position, which is now approximately $5 million,” remarked David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. “We will make material investments in developing the new revenue opportunities and these investments could come as early as the fourth quarter of this year.”

Financial Review for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Total revenues were approximately $2.8 million for the three months, in-line compared to the approximately $2.8 million in total revenues reported for the same period in 2022. This was a decrease of approximately $17,000 or 1% when compared to the three months of 2022.

Total revenues were approximately $8.6 million for the nine months, as compared to the approximately $8.0 million in total revenues reported for the same period in 2022. This was an increase of approximately $625,000 or 8% when compared to the nine months of 2022.

The company reported net income for the third quarter of approximately $46,000 or 4% of total revenues. This compares to net income of approximately $253,000 or 10% of total revenues reported for the third quarter of 2022. The lower margin is due to a higher tax liability stemming from clients located in states that carries a higher tax rates and changes in the federal treatment of R&E.

The company reported net income for the nine months of 2023 of approximately $344,000 or 7% of total revenues. This compares to net income of approximately $514,000 or 7% of total revenues reported for the nine months of 2022.

The company finished the third quarter with approximately $5.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, and approximately $3.8 million compared to the end of 2022.

Detailed financial information may be downloaded at www.liveworld.com/ir (LiveWorld’s Investor Relations page) or at www.otcmarkets.com.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a social-first digital agency with deep compliance, customer engagement, and support expertise that helps companies spark emotional connections, build stronger customer relationships, and drive behavior change. We operate at the intersection of bold creative rooted in strategy that captivates and resonates, social engagement that activates human interactions, and compliance enabling and accelerating digital campaigns.

With over 27 years of making connections, we leverage our social media DNA and technology prowess to deliver emotion-driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld’s current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld’s ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld’s ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LIVEWORLD, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) September 30 December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 4,971 $ 3,801 Accounts receivable, net 1,901 2,583 Prepaid expenses 223 180 Total current assets 7,095 6,564 Property and equipment, net 46 43 Other assets 26 26 Total assets $ 7,167 $ 6,633 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 195 $ 203 Accrued employee expenses 612 791 Other accrued liabilities 224 52 Deferred revenue 1,351 1,326 Total current liabilities 2,382 2,372 Total liabilities 2,382 2,372 Stockholders’ equity Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 144,063 143,883 Accumulated deficit (139,312 ) (139,656 ) Total stockholders’ equity 4,785 4,261 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,167 $ 6,633

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Sept 30, Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenues $ 2,760 $ 2,777 $ 8,578 $ 7,953 Cost of revenues 1,453 1,374 4,246 3,906 Gross Margin 1,307 1,403 4,332 4,047 Operating Expense Product development 253 252 785 697 Sales and marketing 359 268 1,240 1,060 General and administrative 585 619 1,798 1,712 Total operating expense 1,197 1,139 3,823 3,469 Income / (loss) from operations 110 264 509 578 Income / (loss) before tax 110 264 509 578 Other Income / Expense 1 ———— 3 1 Provision for income taxes 65 11 168 65 Net income / (loss) 46 253 344 514 Basic income / (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Shares used in computing basic loss per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share 63,042,604 62,916,831 65,033,524 62,566,831 Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation: Cost of revenues $ 15 $ 12 $ 44 $ 34 Product development 4 3 10 7 Sales and marketing 8 8 25 18 General and administrative 35 30 102 66 Total stock-based compensation $ 62 $ 53 $ 181 $ 125

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended Sept 30, Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 46 $ 253 $ 344 $ 514 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of long-lived assets 8 7 23 19 Stock-based compensation 62 53 181 125 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 205 252 681 (451 ) Other assets 21 29 (42 ) (53 ) Accounts payable (135 ) (399 ) (8 ) (83 ) Accrued liabilities 147 38 (7 ) (324 ) Deferred revenue (339 ) (232 ) 24 263 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 15 1 1,196 10 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (6 ) (2 ) (26 ) (14 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (6 ) (2 ) (26 ) (14 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options ————- ———— ————- ———– Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities ————- ———— ————- ———– Change in cash and cash equivalent 9 (1 ) 1,170 (4 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 4,962 3,548 3,801 3,551 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,971 $ 3,547 $ 4,971 $ 3,547 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities: Income taxes paid $ 65 $ 11 $ 168 $ 65

Contacts

LiveWorld Contacts

IR Contact:



David Houston



LiveWorld



[email protected]

(408) 615-8496

PR Contact:



Matthew Hammer



LiveWorld



[email protected]

(737) 212-9739