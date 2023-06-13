LiveWorld Recognized as a Top-Performing Healthcare Digital Agency in North America

Leading Medical Marketing Agency Showcases Creative Excellence, Compliance, and Revenue Growth

CAMPBELL, Calif. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LVWD #earnings–LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), a renowned digital agency, has been recognized as one of the top performers in the industry by appearing on Medical Marketing + Media’s (MM+M) Agency 100 annual list. This prestigious accolade solidifies LiveWorld’s position as a leader in healthcare marketing and highlights the company’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for pharmaceutical, medical device, and hospital companies.

The recognition from MM+M underscores LiveWorld’s core offerings and key differentiators, which include social media expertise, creative excellence, and compliance implementation. By combining these three elements, LiveWorld empowers brands to transcend the crowded communications landscape and forge meaningful connections with their target audiences through conversational marketing in unique and impactful ways while remaining compliant.

This marks the first time LiveWorld has made MM+M’s esteemed top 100 list, further demonstrating the agency’s ongoing momentum and impressive revenue growth. LiveWorld’s success in the pharma and healthcare sectors has led to sustained profitability while expanding its revenue and client base.

“The healthcare marketing industry is highly competitive, and LiveWorld’s recognition as a top performing digital agency is a testament to our team’s excellent work, along with strong client relationships,” said Peter Friedman, Chairman & CEO at LiveWorld. “We are thrilled to be acknowledged for our innovative solutions and the impact we have made in helping pharmaceutical, medical device, and hospital companies stand out in today’s crowded digital landscape.”

LiveWorld’s compelling story lies in its ability to address the challenges faced by healthcare marketers in an ever-evolving digital world. With decreasing consumer and HCP attention spans and the need for FDA-compliant marketing strategies, LiveWorld provides the unique blend of standout creative, deep expertise in digital and social media, and management of regulatory needs.

Over the past three years, LiveWorld has experienced exceptional growth, doubling its agency services revenue. To support this expansion, and ensure continued excellence for our clients, LiveWorld is actively increasing its staff.

The MM+M Agency 100 recognition is an annual ranking that celebrates the top healthcare marketing firms in North America. Medical Marketing + Media, the media brand of record for pharmaceutical marketing for 50 years, meticulously evaluates, selects, and honors the industry’s best performers. This ranking is based on North American revenue and offers valuable insights into the evolving dynamics of the agency world.

LiveWorld’s client roster includes renowned pharmaceutical and healthcare companies such as AbbVie, Allergan, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Chiesi, Daiichi Sankyo, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Mass General Brigham, Mount Sinai Medical Systems, Novocure, Nutricia, Pfizer, Rite Aid, SOBI, and Zoetis.

LiveWorld is a full-service, digital agency with deep social, creative, and compliance expertise that helps companies spark emotional connections, build stronger customer relationships, and drive behavior change. We operate at the intersection of bold creative rooted in strategy that captivates and resonates, social engagement that activates human interactions, and compliance to streamline processes, enabling innovative programs.

With over 27 years of making connections, we leverage our social media DNA and technology prowess to deliver emotion-driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

