LiveWorld Doubles Digital Agency Revenue, Receives Industry Recognition

Company grows agency services revenue and wins three industry awards

CAMPBELL, Calif. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LVWD #earnings–LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), a full-service digital agency with deep expertise in social, creative, and compliance for pharma, healthcare, and other industries today announced that its agency services revenues have more than doubled over the last two years and has received industry recognition with three new creative and social media awards. The agency has seen a significant increase in its client base, current client growth, and expanding agency service revenue, proving that its unique approach is working.

LiveWorld’s winning methodology has been recognized and awarded by the industry, with recent awards and recognition for its outstanding client work.

Nutricia Real Foods Blend, which implemented a social-first strategy targeting both patients and healthcare professionals, won the 2023 PM360 Pharma Choice Award in the social media category. Award Link The Mount Sinai Navigating Dementia social community, which was developed and moderated by LiveWorld, won the 2022 PR Daily’s Social Media & Digital Award for best Digital Customer Engagement. Award Link Rite Aid’s social engagement program running across seven social channels, built by LiveWorld using dedicated social media agents, won the 2022 PR News Digital & Social Media Award for Cross-Platform Marketing. Award Link

“We are pleased to receive this industry recognition, which is a testament to LiveWorld’s expertise in developing innovative digital and social media programs which meet the needs of our clients, including compliance,” said Peter Friedman, Chairman and CEO, LiveWorld. “Due to required compliance, it is essential for pharma and healthcare marketers to break through the noise and engage their target audience. The healthcare marketing industry recognizes and rewards work that combines a winning combination of social, creative, and compliance, many of the services offered by LiveWorld.”

The company had compounded annual growth in its agency services revenue of approximately 112% over the last two years and is expanding its staff to support the growth.

In an economy that continues to be plagued with recession fears, employee layoffs, and dramatic changes to marketing channels, digital agencies with winning methodologies can thrive by bringing effective solutions to clients. LiveWorld is a leading example of such an agency, providing healthcare, pharma, and other industry marketing professionals with the deep expertise they need to succeed in an ever-changing digital landscape.

