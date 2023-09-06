Livefront Secures Strategic Growth Capital Investment from Rallyday Partners to Scale U.S. Presence as a Best-in-Class Digital Product Consultancy

Private equity investment represents the initiation of a long-term, immersive partnership between Livefront and Denver-based Rallyday Partners

Livefront has emerged as a leading digital consultancy, helping organizations design, build and scale amazing digital products for consumer brands. Their impressive trajectory has been recognized with their inclusion in both the Inc. 5000 and the Twin Cities Business Journal Fast 50

Livefront has leveraged its deep bench of strategy, design, and engineering talent and its unique engagement model to build better consumer mobile experiences for world-class companies across key verticals including healthcare, education, financial services, consumer goods, and technology

Livefront, a leading digital product consultancy headquartered in Minneapolis, announced today it has secured a strategic growth capital investment from Rallyday Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm.









The capital infusion from Rallyday Partners represents the first outside capital secured by Livefront. It will enable the company to significantly accelerate sales and marketing, expand its capabilities, and grow its talented team of design and engineering professionals to deliver best-in-class experiences to more clients. Livefront will also be exploring partnership opportunities to expand its reach into new markets and further its position as a thought leader in emerging technologies.

Rallyday Partners was founded by former entrepreneurs who successfully scaled companies and are now creating the investment firm they wished they had as they were building their own companies. The Denver-based private investment firm takes a people-centered approach and looks for entrepreneurs who share its passion for purpose, culture, and leadership.

“The partnership with Rallyday Partners represents the culmination of a careful selection process, and we’re elated to have found an investment partner in Rallyday that prioritizes people and culture first,” said CEO and founder Mike Bollinger. “Our partnership will unlock opportunities to amplify our reputation for excellence, our commitment to high standards, and our resolve to build the premier team of digital craftspeople in the industry.”

Two Decades of Quietly Building a Top-Tier Digital Product Consultancy in Minnesota

Under the leadership of Bollinger, Livefront has steadily grown its reputation as a premier digital product consultancy, helping companies design and build world-class digital products that command attention and inspire joy.

Working with highly-regarded consumer brands across key verticals including healthcare, education, financial services, consumer goods, and technology, the mobile apps and other digital products they create are used by millions of people, and their innovative approach has helped their clients, which include several Fortune 100 companies, build entirely new businesses that challenge their industries’ status quo.

Livefront’s success and reputation for high standards is a result of their differentiated culture centered around one-of-a-kind teammates, thought leadership, and excellence in delivery and communication.

With work that has been featured on stage at Apple’s keynote event (WWDC) and Google’s keynote event (I/O), the team is not only known for delivering world class experiences, but for entirely transforming the way its clients approach digital product development and growth.

“Mike is a special entrepreneur who has built Livefront from the ground up with a culture of high standards and an emphasis on assembling the best design, product, and engineering talent in the market,” said Nancy Phillips, managing partner at Rallyday Partners. “They call this culture the ‘Livefront Way,’ and we believe it creates a distinct and better experience for Livefronters and the clients we serve. We’re excited about the potential of this partnership and the collective impact we can achieve.”

Livefront secured a place on the Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal Fast 50 list for three consecutive years. In that same period, the company was featured multiple times on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies.

About Livefront

Livefront is a digital product consultancy known for designing and building standout, successful consumer-facing apps. Based in Minneapolis, their team of nearly 100 strategists, designers, engineers, and product managers help companies grow by creating digital products people love. Since 2001, the company has driven measurable and material business outcomes for some of the world’s largest brands and most promising startups by helping them invent, build, launch, grow, and evolve core digital products on phones, tablets, smart speakers, TVs, IoT devices, and wearables like watches and headsets. For more information, please visit www.livefront.com.

About Rallyday Partners

Rallyday Partners, a forward-thinking private equity firm based in Denver, is uniquely positioned to support emerging companies and their leaders through its ‘by founders for founders’ strategy. Rallyday draws upon a blend of creative, financial, experiential, and human capital to create an unparalleled partnership experience, elevating industries and paving the way for shared success. For more information, please visit www.rallydaypartners.com.

