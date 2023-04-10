Live TV Streaming Service Vidgo Signs With Crackle Connex to Exclusively Represent Vidgo’s Ad Sales and Operations in the US

Crackle Connex brings the power of representing over 20+ audience extension partners and deep advertising industry relations to drive revenue for Vidgo

COS COB, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crackle Connex, a division of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) that simplifies the connected TV buying process for brands, today announced it has signed a deal with live TV streaming service Vidgo to exclusively represent Vidgo’s advertising sales and operations in the US. Vidgo will leverage Crackle Connex’s deep advertising industry relations and offer brands a simple way to buy ads across over 200 channels.

Vidgo is one of the fastest-growing live TV streaming services offering over 200 live channels of news, entertainment, Spanish language networks, and sports at a low monthly price, which can be accessed across devices that include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, as well as Android & iOS mobile devices, and on the web.

“Vidgo provides great value to viewers looking for general entertainment and sports and an important Spanish-language offering,” said Philippe Guelton, chief revenue officer of Crackle Connex. “Our team is proud to become their exclusive advertising sales arm and support their future growth.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Crackle Connex advertising sales platform. The team, led by Philippe Guelton and Darren Olive, has the expertise and skills to bring Vidgo many new advertisers as we prepare for rapid growth. The Crackle Connex platform magnifies the opportunity by simplifying the buying process with measurement and performance tracking that will help advertisers and agencies connect with the audiences more effectively,” said Derek Mattsson, chief executive officer of Vidgo.

Vidgo comes in four “flavors,” all offering Vidgo’s entire on-demand library of 40,000 titles and more. VidgoMás ($39.99 per month) features 42 live and on-demand Spanish-language channels, including content from Univision and UniMás local broadcast stations and Fox Deportes, Discovery Familias and many all-around entertainment options. Vidgo Plus ($69.99 per month) features over 110 channels and more college sports than any other streaming service. Vidgo Premium ($84.99 per month) offers unlimited access to more than 150 television networks. Lastly, Vidgo Ultimate ($99.99 per month) provides the industry’s best bilingual streaming package with 195 live-streaming, on-demand and DVR viewing of English, Spanish and bilingual channels. This includes 35 sports networks, the championship games for NFL, MLB and international soccer, games from 20 college sports conferences, and access to 90 Univision and UniMás local channels based on the viewer’s location.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content to value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the US, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), with over 160 channels as well as a transaction video on demand (TVOD) service, and a network of approximately 32,000 kiosks across the US for DVD rentals. To provide original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires, and distributes films and TV series through its Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group subsidiaries. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

About Vidgo

Subscribers now have the Freedom to be EntertainedSM, affordably with a choice of watching content in real-time, DVR, and on-demand on three devices simultaneously. It’s never been easier to watch what Americans love. Vidgo’s simple, elegant, and reimagined live TV streaming platform is a cost-friendly option for home viewing and on-the-go streaming — every TV fan can watch at home or on the go.

People Magazine named Vidgo Best Value for Live TV Streaming Services and Best Sports Streaming Service for Spanish Speakers People Magazine “ Vidgo is the best choice for viewers who want to stream fútbol with Spanish-language commentary.”

named Vidgo Best Value for Live TV Streaming Services and Best Sports Streaming Service for Spanish Speakers Entertainment Weekly named Vidgo the Best Streaming Service for College Sports

named Vidgo the Best Streaming Service for College Sports TV Guide “If you love sports, Vidgo may be the ideal service for you.”

“If you love sports, Vidgo may be the ideal service for you.” The Desk “Sports fans who want a low-cost option to stream top-tier sports networks will have a hard time finding a better value than Vidgo.”

The Vidgo Plus starter package offers 110 channels including 32 sports channels; its Vidgo Premium package offers more than 150 channels and features 35 sports networks including NFL RedZone.

The company is also meeting the growing demand for Latino TV streaming with its VidgoMás package featuring live and on-demand Spanish-speaking channels including some of the best sports, news, and entertainment.

For more information, please visit: www.vidgo.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Available Information

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks relating to our core strategy, operating income and margin, seasonality, liquidity, including cash flows from operations, available funds, and access to financing sources, free cash flows, revenues, net income, profitability, stock price volatility, future regulatory changes, price changes, ability to achieve and sustain market acceptance of our content streaming services and other content offerings, ability to recruit and retain officers, key employees, or directors, ability to protect our intellectual property, ability to complete and integrate into our existing operations future strategic acquisitions, ability to manage growth, ability to pay dividends and our debt obligations, as well as evolving regulatory or other operational risks, and risks presented by changing general market conditions impacting demand for our services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Information regarding the acquisition of Redbox and related transactions is qualified by reference to the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 11, 2022 as amended May 12, 2022, June 6, 2022, August 12, 2022, November 14, 2022 and thereafter from time to time, and all exhibits filed with respect to such reports. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

