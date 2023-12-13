Litify Further Strengthens Executive Team With New Chief Product Officer

Seasoned technology leader Lauren Rothrock is tapped to drive platform innovation and business outcomes for Litify clients

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Litify, the legal industry’s leading solution for law firms and in-house legal departments, has appointed software executive Lauren Rothrock as Chief Product Officer. In her new role, Rothrock will lead the product vision for Litify, driving innovation and continuing Litify’s work to provide a personalized work experience for every case, matter, and role within a legal team — all on one platform. The appointment comes as the company has made several announcements to further strengthen its investment and executive teams, including the appointment of Curtis Brewer as Chief Executive Officer and partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners.





Rothrock has an impressive track record in delivering client-centric product strategy, design, and adoption transformation. Most recently, Rothrock served as Vice President at Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital firm, where she partnered with founders and investors to launch proprietary platforms and programs to accelerate portfolio company growth. Prior to that, she worked at TravelClick, an all-in-one platform for the hospitality industry, where she led the transformation of the company’s Central Reservations System and Guest Management CRM platform. Her work there included applying machine learning best practices to provide personalized recommendations to prospective guests.

As Chief Product Officer at Litify, she’ll be responsible for enhancing the platform’s personalized and intuitive work experience for clients, supported by next-generation analytics and business intelligence, to drive better business performance. Her background in bringing a platform-based and user-centric approach to product development will be critical in guiding legal technology through its next stage of growth and innovation.

“Having previously worked with Lauren for many years, I can attest to her tenacity and creativity. I’ve seen her passion for connecting directly with clients — hearing their challenges firsthand — in order to develop technology solutions that drive the right value to users and help clients achieve their business goals,” said Litify CEO Curtis Brewer. “Put plainly, Lauren’s values closely align with Litify’s values, and she’ll bring a needed perspective to our industry — and innovation to our industry-leading clients — going forward.

“As I dive into my new role as Chief Product Officer at Litify, I look forward to not only leading the Product teams but also collaborating across the company to ensure we deliver a winning experience and platform for our clients. I’ve met with many of our customers to start understanding their businesses and needs,” said Rothrock. “My aim is to partner with them to solve pain points and tackle opportunities with our comprehensive platform. One of the first steps we’ll take is to introduce innovative features powered by artificial intelligence to help our clients drive new efficiencies.”

This announcement comes on the heels of LegalTech Breakthrough naming Litify the “Practice Management Solution Provider of the Year.” This win signals that the industry continues to shift toward a unified platform strategy — where multiple applications are available through one centralized technology. As the company looks ahead to 2024, Litify is committed to continued innovation upon its single-platform approach and exploration of the next-generation applications of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics that will further uplevel the entire legal process.

About Litify

Litify is the end-to-end legal operating platform that breaks down business silos to power better processes, collaboration, insight, and performance. It’s the only platform that offers tailored solutions for law firms, in-house legal teams, government agencies, and nonprofits — to connect the entire legal ecosystem. Built on Salesforce, Litify streamlines and automates matter and task management, document generation, timekeeping, billing, and client communications, while providing data-driven insights that allow law firms and legal teams to scale and improve their financial performance.

Contacts

Media

Litify



[email protected]