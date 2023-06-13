Linkwell Health and America’s Best Win Healthcare Advertising Award

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Linkwell Health, the premier consumer engagement technology company in healthcare, and America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, a retail brand of National Vision Holdings, Inc., have received a silver Healthcare Advertising Award for the America’s Best content destination.

Powered by Linkwell’s Healthy Living Engine technology platform, the America’s Best digital experience delivers high-quality content to educate patients about eye health, build brand loyalty, and better support all aspects of their journey, from pre-visit, through the exam, to managing their conditions. Dynamic calls to action throughout the experience continuously engage consumers and motivate them to prioritize their vision health and get the care they need.

“We’re proud to partner with such a mission-driven organization,” said Nathan Adams, President and CEO at Linkwell Health. “Vision health is a key factor in overall health, and America’s Best aims to make eye care accessible and affordable for all. Together, we’re reaching and improving the lives of millions of consumers each year.”

Now in its 40th year, the Healthcare Advertising Awards recognize excellence in healthcare advertising, marketing, and communications and are judged by a panel of healthcare marketing experts. Winning entries are awarded based on creativity, quality, message effectiveness, consumer appeal, graphic design, and overall impact. This year, more than 4,300 entries competed for consideration.

