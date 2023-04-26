Linen Chest Chooses Leading-Edge AI-Powered Omni Experience Provider: Digital Wave Technology

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Linen Chest has selected Digital Wave Technology, the market leader in AI-powered omni experience platforms for brands and retailers, to elevate the home retailer’s customer experience.





Digital Wave will assist the innovative retailer by:

Partnering to accelerate Linen Chest’s digital product management and content management.

Automating the digital product onboarding process so that Linen Chest can quickly expand the merchandise assortment.

Centralizing all product information and media assets for digital and store signage.

“Linen Chest is a marvelous company that puts consumers and their experiences first,” noted Manish Sehgal, VP Strategic Accounts at Digital Wave. “Our solutions that unify the entire product journey will make it easy for the team to continue delivering outstanding product experiences and fostering brand loyalty with its valued customers.”

“We felt a great connection to the Digital Wave team almost immediately. Not only are its solutions advanced and comprehensive, but we received unparalleled service and found that our company cultures are quite complementary,” Sheldon Leibner, CEO and Owner of Linen Chest, said.

About Digital Wave Technology

Digital Wave Technology assists brands and retailers in accelerating omnichannel growth and direct-to-consumer digital sales, marketing, and merchandising. Digital Wave’s enterprise-class AI-powered omni-experience platform unifies the entire product journey from item creation, product information enrichment, management, syndication (PIM/MDM), planning, pricing, and merchandising. Digital Wave allows brands and retailers to centralize, organize, enrich, merchandise, and publish product content easily and efficiently, resulting in improved conversions and speed-to-market, increased channel distribution, lower returns, and labor costs, improved collaboration among internal teams and suppliers, and a more compelling customer experience. Learn more about how Digital Wave can significantly impact your company’s bottom line at https://www.digitalwavetechnology.com.

About Linen Chest

Setting the standard for bed, bath, kitchen, and home decor, Linen Chest has established itself as one of Canada’s top home retail destinations. Linen Chest prides itself on offering quality and selection, excellent service, and a price guarantee.

Owned by Sheldon & Stan Leibner, whose mother Sylvia came up with the idea for the company in 1961, this Canadian company believes that our homes are meant to be our sanctuary, and it strives to provide comfortable, aesthetically pleasing furnishings for all.

