Lindsay Corporation Announces New Investor Relations Firm

Alpha IR to provide a best in class strategic and executional focus to IR Program

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) (“Lindsay” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced Alpha IR Group (“Alpha IR”) as its new investor relations advisor to support the Company and its investor relations activities and broaden awareness of the Company within the financial community.

Brian Ketcham, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Lindsay, commented, “I am pleased to announce that we have selected Alpha IR to be our investor relations advisor moving forward as we look to sharpen our investor communications strategy and make progress toward our overall growth objectives for the Company. We expect Alpha IR will provide significant strategic value for Lindsay as we look to leverage their knowledge of the capital markets and strong network across the investment community.”

Chris Hodges, CEO & Founder of Alpha IR, added, “We are thrilled to be advising Lindsay, a successful global company that has a leading position in the markets they serve. Lindsay’s growth opportunity is clear, and its investment thesis is highly compelling. Our team has extensive experience within the agriculture and industrials industries, and we are excited about the opportunity to strengthen Lindsay’s investor relations efforts. We are confident that Alpha IR will provide a world-class approach to the Company’s investor messaging and increase market awareness of Lindsay as the Company executes its growth strategy.”

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world’s rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world’s roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

Contacts

LINDSAY CORPORATION:

Alicia Pfeifer



Senior Director, Investor Relations and Treasury



402-933-6429



Alicia.Pfeifer@lindsay.com

ALPHA IR GROUP:



Joe Caminiti or Alec Buchmelter



312-445-2870



lnn@alpha-ir.com