Lincoln Property Company Appoints Christy Ingle Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lincoln Property Company (“Lincoln”), a global, full-service real estate firm, announced that Christy Ingle has joined the firm as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. In this role, Ms. Ingle will be responsible for developing and leading Lincoln’s comprehensive global brand strategy, in addition to its business development, property marketing, media relations, and internal communications strategies.





Ms. Ingle joins Lincoln from CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, where she spent more than 20 years in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently leading communications for the firm’s Advisory Services (leasing, sales, property management, capital markets and valuations) and Real Estate Investments (CBRE Investment Management and Trammell Crow Company) businesses.

Throughout her career, Ms. Ingle brought together diverse teams of business, marketing, technology, communications, and design professionals, among others, to launch new service offerings, technology products, and business practices.

A recognized leader in the real estate and marketing/communications industries, she has been named among GlobeSt.com’s Women of Influence for Marketing and Communications and Ragan’s Top Women in Communications and won numerous internal CBRE awards recognizing innovation and leadership.

“Christy is a strong leader and strategist with a track record of bringing to life innovative and out-of-the-box ideas, which will help drive Lincoln’s growth strategy,” said Clay Duvall, co-Chief Executive Officer, Lincoln. “Her deep background working for one of the real estate industry’s most-recognizable brands will be instrumental in helping us evolve our platform and client experience.”

Lincoln has expanded its leadership team in recent months as part of its broader growth plan following the elevation of Clay Duvall and David Binswanger to co-Chief Executive Officers in February 2023. Ms. Ingle’s appointment follows the recent appointments of Alison Daubert as Chief Strategy and M&A Officer, Daniel Roth as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, and Maria Stamolis as Chief Investment Officer.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to build on the strong brand foundation Lincoln has developed over 60 years and to partner with our leadership team to lead the company into its next era,” Ms. Ingle said.

Ms. Ingle, who received a B.A. from the University of California, Riverside, and an M.A. from California State University, Fullerton, is based in Lincoln’s Dallas headquarters.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company (“Lincoln”) is one of the nation’s largest diversified real estate services companies with thirty-five offices across the globe. Founded in 1965, Lincoln’s combined management and leasing portfolio on behalf of institutional clients includes more than 470 million square feet of commercial space. Offering a comprehensive suite of real estate solutions, Lincoln manages, leases, develops, and provides advisory services to owners and occupiers of office, life science, retail, industrial, data center, production studio, and mixed-used properties throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. In addition to providing third party real estate services, Lincoln has principally acquired and developed more than $24 billion and 62 million square feet of commercial projects since 2018. For more information, visit: www.lpc.com.

