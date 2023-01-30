Lincoln Financial Group Congratulates Philadelphia Eagles On NFC Championship Win

The 20-year sponsor of Lincoln Financial Field also offers team best wishes as they head to the big game

RADNOR, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today congratulated the Philadelphia Eagles for winning the NFC Championship game over the San Francisco 49ers. Since the 2003 season, Lincoln Financial has proudly been the sponsor of Lincoln Financial Field – home of the Conference Champion Eagles.

“The Eagles have had an amazing season and an unbelievable winning record against really tough defenders,” said Elena French, senior vice president, head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand. “We’re so excited to see everyone across the country talking about our Birds and the field they call home. We wish them all the best as they head to the big game.”

French went on to highlight that Lincoln Financial Field is approaching the twentieth anniversary of its grand opening.

“This is not just an awesome year for the Eagles, but an amazing year for the Lincoln Financial brand, which was highlighted every time we scored another winning touchdown at home,” she said. “We were so proud to be helping even more people get to know our company and our commitment to helping people plan, protect and retire with confidence.”

In addition to the Lincoln Financial Field sponsorship, the Eagles and Lincoln Financial Group team up on various community initiatives like the Eagles Autism Challenge and a recent mentoring initiative with Big Brother, Big Sisters.

