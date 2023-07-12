Likewise, the Leading Entertainment Discovery Platform, Expands Partnership With Simon & Schuster to Help Readers Find Their Next Great Read

Exclusive Author Events and Communities will Create Even More Engagement Between Publisher and Readers

KIRKLAND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Likewise, the largest and most engaged personal entertainment platform, announced a new and extensive partnership with publishing powerhouse Simon & Schuster to bring personalized recommendations to its millions of passionate readers. The collaboration will feature titles from Simon & Schuster’s vast catalog throughout the Likewise suite of free products including its daily entertainment newsletters, mobile app, connected TV app, social media properties and website.





Launched in 2018, Likewise provides users with trusted, personalized recommendations that cut through the overwhelming choice of entertainment options. Likewise delivers book, TV, movie, and podcast recommendations tailored to each user across the company’s mobile app, newsletters, connected TV apps, and website. Millions of people come to Likewise every day to discover, catalog and share their favorite books with a community of fellow readers that include those people just discovering the love of reading as well as the proud bookworms that fuel the publishing industry. The average Likewise user reads 3.5 books per month and nearly half have purchased a book they saw on Likewise. The millions of Likewise readers are more than twice as likely to purchase a book they saw recommended via Likewise than those they saw recommended on TikTok or Instagram.

Likewise pairs its artificial intelligence technology with 450 million recommendations users have made on its platform to help its community of passionate readers discover their next obsession. Current bestsellers, beloved classics, debuts, and hidden gems are all part of the mix to provide recommendations that match each user’s unique tastes. Its deep presence with passionate readers, and particularly amongst the coveted Gen Z and younger Millennial readers, makes Likewise a leader in building awareness and engagement.

“Readers have been central to the Likewise community from the very beginning,” said Ian Morris, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Likewise. “Extending our partnership with Simon & Schuster and the expansive range of authors and titles they represent is an exciting opportunity to create even more of the custom content, lively discussions, and personalized book recommendations for their readers and our vibrant community.”

This new, larger collaboration with Simon & Schuster, the publisher of blockbuster authors Colleen Hoover, Laura Dave, Judy Blume, and many others will help even more readers discover new books and authors by featuring titles from Simon & Schuster’s vast catalog across the entire Likewise product suite. Through two branded in-app Communities—Book Club Favorites and Stephen King Fans—Simon & Schuster will host special behind-the-scenes discussions about upcoming releases, sneak peeks at new books from bestselling authors, and exclusive events with well-known authors including Lisa See, author of Lady Tan’s Circle of Women. The new agreement builds upon the successful partnership between the two companies which has created a dedicated community of Simon & Schuster readers now 1.5+ million strong.

“Our partnership with Likewise has enabled us to introduce our books and authors to the right audience at the right time. We are excited to extend our collaboration, find and create new fans, and bring new books and genres to engaged readers,” said Liz Perl, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of Simon & Schuster.

At Likewise, our mission is to connect people with something that will make their day better, every day. We are revolutionizing the way people get recommendations for TV, movies, books and podcasts through a mix of innovative technology and real recommendations from our growing community of millions of passionate users. Likewise is available for free download from Apple’s App Store and Google Play. For more information and to subscribe to our industry-leading newsletters visit our website at www.likewise.com.

Simon & Schuster, a Paramount company, is a global leader in general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for readers of all ages, and in all printed, digital, and audio formats. Its distinguished roster of authors includes many of the world’s most popular and widely recognized writers, and winners of the most prestigious literary honors and awards. It is home to numerous well-known imprints and divisions such as Simon & Schuster, Scribner, Atria Books, Gallery Books, Avid Reader Press, Pocket Books, Adams Media, Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing and Simon & Schuster Audio and international companies in Australia, Canada, India, and the United Kingdom, and proudly brings the works of its authors to readers in more than 200 countries and territories. For more information visit our website at www.simonandschuster.com.

