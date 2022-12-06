Light Reading Announces 2022 Leading Lights Awards Winners 

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, last Friday announced the winners of the 2022 Leading Lights Awards.

The telecom industry’s most prestigious awards program concluded its 18th presentation via an online ceremony hosted by Light Reading’s editors in the US and UK.

The Leading Lights program comprised 24 categories, recognizing the industry’s top companies and their executives for outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, market strategies, and innovation.

Light Reading’s editors would like to thank our panel of judges and industry experts who helped score and sort the finalists in this year’s awards. Our judges included Dell’Oro Group’s Jeff Heynen; Tantra Analyst’s Prakash Sangam; our Informa colleagues James Crawshaw, Roz Roseboro, Pablo Tomasi and Jaimie Lenderman; Rosenblatt Securities’ Mike Genovese; Vertical Systems Group’s Erin Dunne and our Heavy Reading colleagues Sterling Perrin, Jim Hodges, Jennifer Clark and Gabriel Brown.

The entire presentation, which honors the contest’s finalists, winners and our editor’s choice in select categories, can be found here.

