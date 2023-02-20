Life Line Screening Appoints Matt Miller as Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Miller will be responsible for building on Life Line’s distinctive value for customers by expanding event locations, access to additional care services, home testing, and more.





AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Life Line Screening, the nation’s leading mobile preventative health screening company, announces the appointment of Matt Miller to serve as Chief Executive Officer. This announcement comes as Life Line Screening is undergoing expansion of its product offering and customer services to better serve local communities across North America.

Mark Hanley, Chairman of Life Line Screening stated, “We are pleased to have Matt Miller join Life Line Screening as we enter into an exciting time of growth to better serve our customers with important information about their personal vascular health, stroke prevention, and more, and to continue to expand our relationships with our key business partners to deliver beneficial services.”

Matt brings a wealth of knowledge in technology, clinical drug development, and patient experience expertise from his experience at StudyKIK, where he was co-founder & CEO. StudyKIK is a leading Patient Recruitment & Technology Company which fundamentally streamlined the way people joined and participated in clinical trials around the world. The experience he brings to Life Line Screening will be paramount as the company undergoes expansion in services to provide the best possible preventative health experience for all its customers.

“I am focused on unlocking even more potential of Life Line Screening’s mission to provide lifesaving preventative health information to people through our innovative community screening events covering vascular health, stroke risk, metabolic disease understanding, and much more. I am honored to join such an innovative team as we work together to grow these important services through therapeutic expansion and technology,” said Matt Miller, CEO of Life Line Screening.

Life Line Screening is the nation’s leading preventative health screening platform. The company has provided health screening services to more than 10 million people nationwide during its history. Life Line Screening takes a localized community based approach to provide health screenings to over 50,000 customers per month, employing approximately 1,000 care providers. Life Line Screening’s preventative health events are centered around vascular health, stroke prevention, metabolic health, oncology testing, and more. The company is strategically expanding its screening footprint and services to provide the best possible experience for all customer participants.

