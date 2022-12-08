License Global Names Winners of Annual The Influentials Awards

Annual “The Influentials” feature celebrates leaders in the business of brand licensing who have driven change to advance the global consumer product industry

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–License Global, the leading publication for licensed consumer products, today releases the 2022 edition of “The Influentials,” which highlights the best and brightest executives across nine specific categories within the business of brand licensing and licensed consumer products. The annual feature honors individuals that have undeniably influenced the standard and quality of the licensing industry. The featured honored executives come from companies, agencies and retailers such as Brand Central, Crayola, Funko, Hasbro, Jazwares, Moonbug, Octane5 and Red Bubble, among many more.

This year also introduces a new category, “The License Global Influential of 2022,” which spotlights an extraordinary individual that has created monumental change, significant excellence and earth-shattering progress within the industry. The winner celebrated with this first-time honor is Allison Ames, President and CEO of global brand licensing agency, Beanstalk.

“The nine specific categories and their winners shine a light on the innovations, collaborations and disruptions observed this year across the business,” says Amanda Cioletti, Vice President of Content and Strategy for License Global. “License Global is often in a position where we get to speak with, learn from and marvel at the amazing ingenuity, intelligence and sophistication that these executives and their companies bring to the world of licensed consumer products every day. It is truly rewarding and our honor to be able to celebrate these individuals, who were nominated by their peers from all over the business, in our publication. We recognize every featured nominee and category leader for their impact on their audience, through the ways they engage with consumers and bring new ideas to the table, sparking innovation and driving success is at the core of their contributions.”

“To be nominated as an Influential licensing professional by colleagues in our industry is humbling and deeply gratifying,” says Allison Ames, President and CEO, Beanstalk. “But to be honored in this specific category is an acknowledgment of everyone over the years at Beanstalk – our outstanding talent, our deep work ethic, our beautiful culture and constant drive to never be complacent in our creativity, passion and service to the incredible clients we proudly represent.”

Each brand highlighted in the 2022 “The Influentials” feature shares a part in the $315.5 billion market licensing business generated through licensed merchandise and services. The licensed consumer product industry has shown a 7.75% increase over the $292.8 billion generated in 2019.

License Global’s “The Influentials” is released inside the December issue, which also includes interviews with major brands including MGA Entertainment, Paramount, HGTV, Dotdash Meredith and insights into the global toy market, which has a 13.3% share in the licensing industry and continues to stand as one of the largest product categories.

The selected winners for each category are listed below. To download the full License Global 2022 “Influentials” report, including complete list of each category nominees, extended interviews and exclusive market insights, please visit https://secure.viewer.zmags.com/publication/9ce09c6a#/9ce09c6a/26

Mike Dunn, Octane5: “The Innovator” An individual who has played a vital role in industry advancements across sustainable processes, manufacturing or product design.

Anita Castellar, FanGirl: “The Change Maker” An individual who has contributed to advancements or created validated internal programs or product programs that promote and bring permanent change in diversity and inclusion.

Dolly Ahluwalia, Funko: “The Collaborator” An individual who has developed an exceptional brand collaboration and/or a cross-category product collaboration program.

Warren Schorr, Crayola: “The Disruptor” An individual who has inspired the licensing community to adopt a new way of business or school of thought.

Stu Seltzer, Seltzer Licensing: “The Expert” An individual who has contributed to the business of brand licensing deeply over the course of their storied career.

Bri Kessler, Brand Central: “The Newcomer” A newcomer to the business of brand licensing who is at the beginning of their licensing career but already making waves in the industry.

Danielle Marder, Jazwares: “The Brand Builder” The person behind the licensed consumer product which has garnered huge reach, revenue growth and/or ongoing opportunities for the brand/intellectual property.

Gary Pope, Kids Industries: “The Influencer” An individual who has gone out of their way to better the industry through open-source thinking, editorial contribution, public speaking and mentoring. The Influencer is a voice that carries.

Allison Ames, Beanstalk: “ The License Global Influential of 2022″ An individual chosen for excellence in all categories or one specific, earth-shattering example of how an individual can create a sea of change.



