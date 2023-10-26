Liberty Media Corporation Announces the Retirement of Albert E. Rosenthaler

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media”) (Nasdaq: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLYVK) announced that after over 20 years, Albert E. Rosenthaler will be retiring from Liberty effective January 1, 2024. Mr. Rosenthaler has served as Chief Corporate Development Officer since 2016. Previously, he was the top tax officer for Liberty Media and its predecessors since joining in 2002. Mr. Rosenthaler will become a Senior Advisor and remain a resource to the Liberty family of companies and its portfolio companies.





“I want to thank Albert for his material contributions, partnership and dedication to Liberty over the years. His knowledge and expertise have delivered tremendous value for our shareholders. On behalf of John Malone and the entire Liberty team, we appreciate his continued involvement as a Senior Advisor and wish Albert the best in his retirement,” said Greg Maffei, Liberty Media President and CEO.

Liberty’s corporate development and tax functions will continue to be overseen by executives within the Company in partnership with Mr. Rosenthaler in his role as a Senior Advisor.

