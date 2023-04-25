Liberty Home Mortgage Selects Total Expert to Increase Lead Conversion Rate and Drive Marketing Efficiency

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Home Mortgage, a growing mortgage lender with loan officers across the country, has partnered with Total Expert to accelerate deal flow, drive efficient marketing activities, and create comprehensive customer profiles to inform hyper-personalized messaging and products. Liberty Home Mortgage joins a growing list of institutions tapping the power of Total Expert, the platform that drove nearly 40% of all U.S. home loan transactions in 2022.

Liberty Home Mortgage helps customers obtain the best loan possible for their individual financial goals. As the housing industry addresses fluctuating rates, inventory, and uncertainty, Liberty Home Mortgage was looking for tools to empower its loan officers to quickly identify leads and increase conversion into loan applications and funded loans.

Before selecting Total Expert, Liberty Home Mortgage leveraged simple customer journeys, but they lacked the data-driven insights that allowed loan officers to swiftly reach out with the right messaging and products. With Total Expert’s Customer Intelligence, Liberty Home Mortgage will leverage customer data to identify growth and cross-selling opportunities and deploy custom, compliant marketing materials to create an impact with every interaction across every channel.

“It’s becoming increasingly difficult to capture leads in today’s housing market. Our team needed a tool that made marketing and communications easier for our loan officers so they could spend more time educating customers and building trusted relationships,” said Ian Shirey, operations manager at Liberty Home Mortgage. “Our loan officers are excited to ramp up their digital presence with a library of compliant marketing materials available at their fingertips and have access to the data and insights needed to build deeper customer relationships.”

Customer Intelligence monitors customer databases to provide Liberty Home Mortgage with customer behavior and intent data, like when a customer lists their home on the market or reaches a specific equity threshold, to identify and nurture leads that would have otherwise been missed. In just three months, Customer Intelligence paired with automated journeys surfaced 284,000 opportunities and facilitated $2.3B in loan applications.

“Today’s modern lenders know the imperative to leverage data and intelligence in order to drive deal flow and enable customer-facing teams,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “We can’t wait to help Liberty Home Mortgage deliver fast results for loan officers with the powerful combination of Customer Intelligence and automated Journeys.”

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the purpose-built CRM and customer engagement platform trusted by more than 175 financial enterprises. The platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to deliver the perfect customer journey across every financial milestone. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and insurance companies, and is now available to purchase through the AWS Marketplace and Salesforce AppExchange. For conversations between modern banks and lenders on leadership and innovation, listen to the Expert Insights podcast hosted by Founder and CEO Joe Welu. For more information, visit totalexpert.com.

About Liberty Home Mortgage

Liberty Home Mortgage Corporation is a direct mortgage lender in Cleveland, Ohio that focuses on a very simple goal – to lead the industry in customer satisfaction and to set a new standard by which all mortgage lenders operate.

