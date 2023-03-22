LibDib Celebrates Shaking Up the Wine and Spirits Distribution Business

6 years ago today LibDib launched three-tier e-commerce and wholesale distribution to all wine and spirits Makers

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3tier–LibDib today celebrates the 6th anniversary of the launch of online wholesale alcohol distribution and the LibDib e-commerce platform. On March 22, 2017, LibDib transformed three-tier distribution with the industry’s first web-based distribution platform. Today, the company is now operational in 14 states, distributes more than 10,000 wine and spirits offerings, and sells to on-premise, retail, and chain Buyers in all major U.S. markets.

“Since 2017, LibDib has grown from a start-up into an established distributor. I am so proud of the work this team has put in,” said LibDib founder and CEO, Cheryl Durzy. “Our mission to give ALL brands a path to market has been accomplished and now we look to continue our expansion and our offerings for our Makers and Buyers.”

Over the past 6 years, LibDib has improved its online platform, introduced upgraded features, and unveiled new programs for Makers. The company has provided an efficient and affordable distribution model for all e-premise programs and continues to roll out enhanced services through its LibDib Silver and Gold programs.

“With multiple brands on LibDib, we are able to successfully utilize the platform to efficiently sell in multiple markets,” said Mike Schwandner, Director of Operations for Sip Shine, Kyodie Whiskey and Gannet Peak Whiskey Co. “Our field brand ambassadors present offerings to on- and off-premise buyers that will ultimately delight their customers. The Digital Request tool is invaluable for submitting information to LibDib and the reporting functionalities are extremely helpful in managing my team. As a Gold Member, our Portfolio Manager looks out for us every step of the way. LibDib is a true distributor partner for our company.”

“Despite complicated state regulations by market, LibDib’s platform is incredibly easy to use and the team is top notch,” said Randy Carlson, CEO at Vermont Spirits Distilling Company and a LibDib Gold Member. “Our Portfolio Manager assists with three-tier compliant sales, sample and donation fulfillment and provides me with detailed information about how to expand the presence of our brands to customers and consumers in several markets. Thank you to LibDib and congratulations on 6 years. I look forward to the next 6!”

LibDib joined forces with leading national distribution company, RNDC, in November 2018. The two companies have since developed and launched the most user-friendly web and mobile based distribution platforms for Makers and Buyers alike. In September 2021, the two companies created LibDib@RNDC, a new sales division within RNDC markets. Today the model continues to provide a distribution option for both established RNDC suppliers, as well as new and emerging brands, where Makers incubate and eventually graduate brands to RNDC.

“LibDib pushed our industry to evolve and today we celebrate their growth over the past 6 years,” said RNDC President and CEO, Nick Mehall. “For the past 4 years we have been close partners, working to digitally transform this business. I commend the work and effort the LibDib team has put in to continue to innovate and provide efficient distribution to all.”

