LG Ad Solutions Announces Michael Hudes as New Chief Executive Officer

Primed for Growth: LG Ad Solutions Welcomes New Leadership to Continue Momentum in the Thriving Ad-Supported CTV Arena.

Hudes is a visionary leader with a distinguished career spanning multiple companies in the digital and CTV advertising ecosystem, bringing to LG Ad Solutions an unparalleled breadth and depth of industry expertise across all digital screens.

Prior to joining LG Ad Solutions, Hudes was a co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Zenapse. He has also held prominent roles in several leading organizations including Lyft, YuMe/RhythmOne, Clear Channel, and Organic, marking a significant impact in the digital and advertising landscape during the course of his career.

“Michael’s rich experience and proven track record in the digital and CTV advertising sphere makes him an invaluable addition to the LG Ad Solutions leadership team,” said LG Ad Solutions Board Chairman Matthew Durgin, Vice President at LG Electronics USA. “We’ve witnessed the strides the company has been making under the existing executive leadership team and we expect to accelerate this momentum even further with Michael at the helm.”

Hudes’s appointment comes at a crucial juncture for LG Ad Solutions as the company continues to solidify its position as a CTV industry leader.

“I am both thrilled and honored to join LG Ad Solutions during such a transformative period for our industry,” said Hudes. “The opportunities ahead for LG Ad Solutions are vast, and I am deeply committed to steering the company into its next chapter of scale, innovation and industry leadership. Working alongside the talented team here, I am confident we can architect a future that defines success in the CTV and cross-screen advertising domain.”

Prior to Hudes taking this CEO appointment in a permanent capacity, Adam Sexton was Acting CEO and COO.

About LG Ad Solutions

LG Ad Solutions is a global leader in connected TV and cross-screen advertising, helping brands find hard-to-get unduplicated reach at optimal frequency across the fragmented streaming TV landscape. We bring together LG’s years of experience in delivering world-class smart TVs to consumers worldwide with big TV audience data and Video AI designed to connect brands with audiences across all screens.

