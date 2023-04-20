LexisNexis Chooses FullStory’s DXI Platform

Industry leader uses FullStory to perfect digital products and experiences

Ads image

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FullStory, the leader in digital experience intelligence (DXI),today announced that LexisNexis Legal & Professional®, a leading global provider of information and analytics, has selected the FullStory DXI platform to help provide the best possible digital products and experiences to its customers.

Through the FullStory platform, brands can understand, measure, and improve the digital experience based on insights into not only what customers are doing, but why. Now product, engineering, and customer success teams at LexisNexis can easily collaborate to optimize activity and engagement, and iterate quickly and confidently to address frustrations and stumbles along the digital user journey.

By combining quantitative and qualitative data, the FullStory platform offers diagnostic insights and surfaces top opportunities to make digital improvements that grow revenue. More than 3,300 companies in 70 countries currently use FullStory to perfect web and mobile products and experiences

About FullStory

FullStory’s digital experience intelligence (DXI) platform enables businesses to continuously improve their digital products and experiences across sites and apps. The company is headquartered in Atlanta and privately held with backing from Permira, Kleiner Perkins, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Stripes, Dell Technologies Capital, and Salesforce Ventures.

Contacts

Renee Newby

Brady PR for FullStory

renee@bradypr.com

