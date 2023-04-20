Levi Strauss & Co. Appoints Kenny Mitchell as Chief Marketing Officer of the Levi’s® Brand

Proven marketing leader with brand-building expertise brings expanded consumer engagement focus to the Levi’s® brand

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced the appointment of Kenny Mitchell as senior vice president and chief marketing officer of the Levi’s® brand, effective June 5. Reporting to Michelle Gass, president, Levi Strauss & Co., Mitchell will be responsible for advancing the Levi’s® brand’s consumer marketing strategies, focused on building denim leadership equity, cementing its position as a true lifestyle brand and growing market share.

“Kenny is widely recognized as an innovative marketing leader and talent builder, with an impressive track record of growing global brands and pioneering digital marketing strategies to accelerate value creation,” Gass said. “It is especially fitting to have someone of his exceptional caliber join our Levi’s® team in this milestone year, further positioning us for long-term growth and operational success as we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the 501® jean and the 170th year of the company’s founding. With Kenny onboard, I have full confidence in our ability to continue earning our place at the center of culture and building our global community of Levi’s® fans.”

Mitchell brings more than 20 years of brand-building experience in the U.S. and internationally, in addition to deep digital, creative and innovation expertise. He joins Levi Strauss & Co. from Snap, parent company of Snapchat, where he has served since 2019 as chief marketing officer and led the growth of the platform’s global community, advertising base and developer partners. Prior to this, Mitchell was vice president of brand content and engagement for McDonald’s USA, where he established the company’s strategic brand and consumer marketing agenda. He also served as head of consumer engagement at Gatorade (PepsiCo), implementing strategies that supported record revenue and profit growth. Among his numerous awards and distinctions for marketing excellence, he was named one of “The Most Creative People in Business” by Fast Company and has been included as an innovative leader in Forbes CMO NEXT and AdWeek 50 rankings. Mitchell holds an MBA and a BA in Economics and Sociology from Dartmouth College and is a member of the Board of Directors for e.l.f. Beauty.

“I am thrilled to join a values-led company like LS&Co. and grateful for the opportunity to work alongside their enormously talented teams to help expand the reach and strength of the Levi’s® brand,” Mitchell said. “I have long admired the enduring global relevance of Levi’s® as both a quintessential apparel brand and cultural icon. It is an honor to be part of shaping the future of the greatest story ever worn.”

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world’s largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.TM, Denizen® and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,200 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.’s reported 2022 net revenues were $6.2 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for financial news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:



Aida Orphan



Levi Strauss & Co.



(415) 501-6194



Investor-Relations@levi.com

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Owen



Levi Strauss & Co.



(415) 501-7777



NewsMediaRequests@levi.com