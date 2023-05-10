Lever Announces Release of Candidate Texting Functionality to Reach the Next Generation of Talent

Lever now offers a built-in SMS tool for seamless candidate communication

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lever, an Employ Inc. brand and a leading talent acquisition platform, announces today the release of Candidate Texting, a new SMS tool designed to streamline candidate communication and improve engagement for talent teams.

This new tool is designed to help recruiting teams efficiently manage their candidate pipelines and overcome common communication challenges in talent acquisition, including improving response rates, and overall time-to-hire. By leveraging Candidate Texting, recruiters can automate time-consuming candidate outreach, improving the jobseeker experience and allowing hiring teams to get in front of top talent before the competition.

“Today’s talent teams need modern communication tools to connect with candidates quickly and effectively,” said Lori Ellsworth, Chief Product Officer, Employ. “Candidate Texting delivers on this need, providing recruiters with a natively built and effective SMS tool that enables them to streamline engagement, scheduling, nurturing, and personalization in step with the rest of their hiring processes all within the Lever product.”

Candidate Texting is also designed to activate passive candidates, helping talent teams quickly turn prospects into active candidates. The tool is effortless to configure and can be instantly initiated to send personalized and timely texts to candidates, while easily guiding them throughout the hiring process.

With Lever’s Candidate Texting, recruiters can expect to reduce time-to-hire and manual efforts while increasing response rates, creating lasting first impressions that help to build stronger relationships with qualified candidates.

To learn more about Lever’s Candidate Texting feature visit https://www.lever.co/candidate-texting/.

To learn more about Employ, visit www.employinc.com.

About Employ Inc:

Employ Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes to overcome their greatest recruiting and talent acquisition challenges. Offering a combination of purpose-built, intelligent technologies, services, and industry expertise, Employ provides SMB to global enterprises with a single solution for recruiting and growing a diverse workforce. Through its JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite, and NXTThing RPO brands, Employ serves more than 18,000 customers across industries. For more information, visit www.employinc.com.

About Lever:

Lever, an Employ Inc. brand, is a leading Talent Acquisition Suite that makes it easy for talent teams to reach their hiring goals and to connect companies with top talent. Lever is the only platform that provides all talent acquisition leaders with complete ATS and robust CRM capabilities in one product, LeverTRM. The LeverTRM features allow leaders to scale and grow their people pipeline, build authentic and long-lasting relationships, and source the right people to hire. Lever Analytics provides customized reports with data visualization, see offers completed and interview feedback, and more, to inform strategic decisions between hiring managers and executives alike. For more information, visit lever.co.

Contacts

Employ Media Contact:

Kalyn Long



Kalyn.long@employinc.com

3174408425