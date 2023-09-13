Level AI Named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Customer Support and Service Technology for Pioneering Advanced AI & LLM Applications from Customer Conversation Data

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Level AI today announced that it has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor for its exceptional contributions to the field of artificial intelligence and its innovative suite of applications designed to revolutionize the customer experience and drive excellence in customer service.





Gartner, a leading global research and advisory firm, annually selects a handful of technology companies as “Cool Vendors” based on their ability to bring unique and disruptive solutions to market. Level AI’s selection as a Cool Vendor validates its remarkable achievements in delivering groundbreaking AI applications that drive efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and unlock valuable insights.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in 2023,” said Ashish Nagar, CEO of Level AI. “This designation underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI technology, including Generative AI and contact center-specific Large Language Models to benefit contact centers and their customers. We believe that AI has the power to transform the way businesses interact with their customers, and this recognition reaffirms our position at the forefront of this exciting transformation.”

Level AI’s suite of advanced AI applications has already been making waves in the contact center industry. Harnessing the power of unstructured conversational data, Level AI solutions automate quality assurance, provide agent and customer assistance, and systemize the voice of the customer.

Key highlights of Level AI’s Cool Vendor designation include:

Automated Quality Assurance: Level AI’s Gen AI-driven solutions provide real-time monitoring and analysis of customer interactions, ensuring compliance and identifying opportunities for improvement. This capability leads to enhanced agent performance and consistent customer service quality. Agent and Customer Assistance: Level AI’s AI applications utilize natural language understanding and machine learning to assist agents and customers during interactions. This results in quicker issue resolution, improved customer satisfaction, and reduced agent workload. Scalable Customer Insights: Leveraging the vast amounts of unstructured conversational data generated in contact centers, Level AI extracts actionable insights at scale using LLM-based technologies. These insights help organizations make data-driven decisions and improve customer engagement strategies.

To download the Gartner Cool Vendor in Customer Support and Service Technology report check here or visit thelevel.ai and request a demo today.

About Level AI

Level AI is a leading provider of advanced AI & LLM applications for customer-facing teams. The company’s mission is to help businesses build better customer relationships, and drive efficiency, productivity, scale, and excellence in sales and customer service. Level AI’s products are used by leading brands, such as Affirm, Toast, Vista, Carta, and more.

Contacts

Benoite Yver



benoite@thelevel.ai