Lendbuzz Completes $187.95 Million Asset-Backed Securitization

Lendbuzz, the AI-based fintech company that's transforming the automotive finance market, announced that it has closed a $187.95 million securitization collateralized by a pool of retail automobile contracts made to obligors and secured by new and used automobiles, light duty trucks, and vans. This transaction, Lendbuzz's first securitization of 2023, and third since launching the program, follows a period of record-breaking success for the company.

LBZZ 2023-1 issued three classes of notes: Class A-1, Class A-2, Class B, which Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) and Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) rated as NR/K1+(sf), A3/A+(sf), and Baa3/BBB+(sf).

Through this issuance Lendbuzz continued to diversify its investor base with new investors, which is a testament to the strength and growth of the program. J.P. Morgan acted as lead bookrunner and structuring agent, with Goldman Sachs as joint bookrunner.

“Our ability to attract and retain such a diverse mix of institutional investor partners is particularly notable in the current market environment,” said George Sclavos, Chief Financial Officer at Lendbuzz. “We are grateful for their continued support, which also better positions us to originate loans that unlock the power of financial opportunity for a growing number of consumers and dealerships.”

This issuance follows a period of strong, consistent performance for Lendbuzz. The company has grown loan originations by more than 100% year-over-year in the midst of tremendous shifts in both the automotive retail and financial industries.

This is a landmark Lendbuzz issuance due to its first-time Moody’s rating and first-time money market tranche, while it also provides a foundation for expansion of the company’s capacity and ability to grow the number of borrowers served by its unique AI-based auto finance platform. The platform enables Lendbuzz to quickly and accurately assess the creditworthiness of consumers with no, thin, and near-prime credit—a group totalling about 100 million people in the U.S.—and who are underserved by the traditional credit system.

Lendbuzz is an AI-based financial technology company that helps consumers obtain fair access to credit when purchasing a vehicle. Powered by alternative data and machine learning algorithms, Lendbuzz can assess the creditworthiness of consumers with limited credit history—a group underserved by traditional banks. Through their auto dealership partners, Lendbuzz offers consumers attractive financing solutions while opening up opportunities for those dealerships to serve a more diversified customer base. Lendbuzz is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and was founded in 2015.

