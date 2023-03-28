LegitScript Launches Next Generation Onboarding Suite

New AI-powered capabilities are designed to help search engines, social media platforms, e-commerce marketplaces, and payment service providers onboard new advertisers, sellers, products, and merchants more efficiently and confidently.

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#certification—LegitScript, the leader in merchant and product certification and monitoring in the advertising, e-commerce, and payment sectors, today announced the launch of the LegitScript Onboarding Suite, which is designed to dramatically improve the efficiency and effectiveness of advertiser, seller, and merchant onboarding decisions. Fueled by OneView, LegitScript’s AI-powered Market and Merchant Intelligence Platform, the suite of solutions consists of four products — RiskCheck, Certification, Verification, and Underwriting Partnerships — each of which is designed to solve unique business challenges:

RiskCheck : Leveraging new AI-powered capabilities and LegitScript’s proprietary analysis data comprising millions of merchants and billions of data points, RiskCheck is an API-native solution designed to provide a real-time assessment of merchant and product risk across all industry sectors and geographies.

: Leveraging new AI-powered capabilities and LegitScript’s proprietary analysis data comprising millions of merchants and billions of data points, RiskCheck is an API-native solution designed to provide a real-time assessment of merchant and product risk across all industry sectors and geographies. Certification : LegitScript has created standardized, industry-recognized Certification programs to vet and monitor merchants who are operating in a specific set of complex industries. These Certification programs are now available to incorporate as a part of any merchant onboarding process at no cost.

: LegitScript has created standardized, industry-recognized Certification programs to vet and monitor merchants who are operating in a specific set of complex industries. These Certification programs are now available to incorporate as a part of any merchant onboarding process at no cost. Verification : Leveraging LegitScript’s proprietary technology, data, and people-powered analysis capabilities, Verification is a tailored solution for vetting and screening potential advertisers, sellers, merchants, content creators, and more in specific industries to ensure they meet your platform’s onboarding standards.

: Leveraging LegitScript’s proprietary technology, data, and people-powered analysis capabilities, Verification is a tailored solution for vetting and screening potential advertisers, sellers, merchants, content creators, and more in specific industries to ensure they meet your platform’s onboarding standards. Underwriting Partnerships: By leveraging new partnerships and product integrations with leading payments underwriting and merchant management solutions, Agreement Express and Infinicept, we are providing a comprehensive solution to help streamline and automate the often complex process of vetting prospective merchants across many different data sources.

The Onboarding Suite is designed to give search engines, social media platforms, e-commerce marketplaces, and payment service providers flexibility to use individual products in the suite or take advantage of the entire offering.

“Our clients have historically trusted LegitScript for our persistent monitoring solutions that identify problematic and risky actors and content that already exist on a platform,” said LegitScript CEO Scott Roth. “Going forward, we are excited to also help stop problematic content, merchants, advertisements, and product listings before they enter your ecosystem in the first place.”

Underwriting is an important part of the Onboarding Suite, and LegitScript is proud to partner with Infinicept and Agreement Express to help our clients better manage merchant risk at all stages of the merchant relationship.

“As an innovator in embedded payments, Infinicept has developed a comprehensive underwriting tool that is a valuable complement to LegitScript’s exceptional monitoring solution,” said Alaric McCoy, Product Manager, Infinicept. “Both companies are passionate about doing what is right in the industry, and this integration presents an invaluable risk mitigation solution for businesses to more safely drive revenue.”

“Agreement Express helps businesses implement an automated and configurable digital underwriting process,” said Darryl Cumming, Director of Product Management at Agreement Express. “By incorporating our underwriting tool into their larger onboarding suite, LegitScript has created a robust, one-of-a-kind solution for helping businesses quickly and effectively onboard their clients.”

To learn more about the LegitScript Onboarding Suite, visit legitscript.com/onboarding.

About LegitScript

LegitScript has been leading the charge for a safer, more transparent internet and payments ecosystem for more than 15 years — combining technology and data with a team of experts skilled in monitoring, certification, and investigations. LegitScript’s broad and deep view across the entire commercial internet provides unique insights from all industries and angles, allowing businesses to evaluate, manage, and mitigate risk. That’s why LegitScript is trusted by the world’s largest internet platforms, payments companies, and regulatory agencies. For more information, visit legitscript.com.

