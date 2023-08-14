LegitScript Certification Enables Advertising for Healthcare Businesses on LinkedIn

Effective immediately, LinkedIn recognizes LegitScript certification for pharmacies, telehealth providers, and other healthcare providers.

LegitScript offers a certification program to vet eligible pharmacies, telehealth providers, and other healthcare providers who want to advertise on some of the world’s largest online platforms. Effective immediately, LinkedIn now recognizes LegitScript certification for healthcare advertisers.

“Trust in healthcare is crucial, and LinkedIn is consistently ranked as one of the most trusted social networks,” said Michal Conley, LegitScript General Manager of Certification and Compliance Solutions. “LegitScript certification builds upon that trust by helping consumers know that the pharmacies, telemedicine providers, and other healthcare providers advertising on LinkedIn have been thoroughly vetted.”

Nearly 80% of customers use online platforms to research healthcare providers, including pharmacies and telehealth. That makes online advertising a critical component of any healthcare provider’s digital marketing strategy.

As the leading third-party certification expert in complex and high-risk sectors including addiction treatment and CBD, LegitScript helps companies grow their business, build trust with prospective patients, and achieve better return on investment.

To learn more about LegitScript Healthcare Certification or to start your application, visit us at legitscript.com/healthcare.

About LegitScript

Since 2007, LegitScript has been committed to making the internet and payment ecosystems safer and more transparent. LegitScript Certification lets the world know which healthcare merchants, CBD products and websites, and drug and alcohol addiction treatment facilities operate safely and transparently. The result? Certified merchants can stand out from the crowd, grow their online presence, and demonstrate credibility in high-risk industries. LegitScript is the leading third-party certification expert in these tightly regulated and complex sectors. That’s why LegitScript Certification is trusted by Visa, Google, Bing, Facebook, and major global payment service providers. For more information, visit legitscript.com

