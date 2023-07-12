LegitScript and Meta Partner to Enable Certified CBD Businesses to Advertise on Meta Platforms

LegitScript-certified manufacturers and retailers of cannabidiol in the United States are now eligible to advertise on select Meta Platforms

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CBD–LegitScript, the leader in merchant and product certification and monitoring in the e-commerce and payment sectors, has partnered with Meta to certify certain topical, non-ingestible CBD products and the websites that market them.





LegitScript offers the only certification program authorized by Meta to vet advertisers for eligible CBD products and websites. Effective immediately, Meta now recognizes LegitScript certification for CBD websites.

Being LegitScript-certified not only builds trust with consumers, but it now opens doors for CBD manufacturers and distributors to reach a wider audience through the world’s largest social media platform.

“Customers have come to trust the LegitScript seal when they see it on a product or website,” said Michal Conley, LegitScript General Manager of Certification and Compliance Solutions. “Now our CBD certification program comes with an added benefit: the ability to reach millions of potential U.S. customers through select Meta Platforms.”

As the leading third-party certification expert in complex and high-risk sectors, LegitScript also partners with Meta to vet eligible advertisers operating in healthcare and addiction treatment.

U.S. manufacturers and retailers can apply today through LegitScript to certify CBD products that are in compliance with USDA, FDA, FTC, and DEA regulations, as well as state-specific laws. E-commerce websites with a CBD product catalog that consists of LegitScript-certified CBD products can apply through LegitScript to certify their websites and start advertising on select Meta Platforms.

For a limited time, applicants for CBD Product Certification and CBD Website Certification get their application fees waived. To learn more or to start an application, visit legitscript.com/meta-cbd.

About LegitScript

Since 2007, LegitScript has been committed to making the internet and payment ecosystems safer and more transparent. LegitScript Certification lets the world know which healthcare merchants, CBD products and websites, and drug and alcohol addiction treatment facilities operate safely and transparently. The result? Certified merchants can stand out from the crowd, grow their online presence, and demonstrate credibility in high-risk industries. LegitScript is the leading third-party certification expert in these tightly regulated and complex sectors. That’s why LegitScript Certification is trusted by Visa, Google, Bing, Meta, and major global payment service providers. For more information, visit legitscript.com

