Legal Marketing Association Names 2024 Annual Conference Advisory Committee

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Legal Marketing Association (LMA) is pleased to welcome 14 forward-thinking legal marketing and business development professionals that comprise the 2024 Annual Conference Advisory Committee (ACAC). Leveraging its deep experience in the legal marketing and business development profession, the committee will create an event that will offer a cross-section of both essential and advanced education in the field, present innovative technologies and unique business solutions, and host myriad networking opportunities among attendees from around the globe for a holistic, valuable and robust experience.

The 2024 Annual Conference Advisory Committee includes:

ACAC Leadership

Kevin Iredell, Chief Marketing Officer, Lowenstein Sandler LLP



President-Elect, LMA International Board of Directors

Amber Bollman, Senior Client Relationship Manager, Perkins Coie LLP



ACAC Co-Chair

Morgan Macleod, Co-Founder & CEO, Cubicle Fugitive Inc.



ACAC Co-Chair (Pre-Conference Focus)

Kathryn Whitaker, Chief Marketing Officer, Burr & Forman LLP



ACAC Co-Chair

ACAC Members

“I’m thrilled to introduce our 2024 conference theme: All In! This powerful phrase captures the essence of our community, urging us to commit fully to the educational and networking opportunities, diverse and inclusive spirit of our membership and resiliency of our association. This year’s ACAC is a talented group of professionals from across the industry who all embody the All In! mentality. I’m proud to be working with them and am looking forward to a very successful 2024 Conference,” said Kevin Iredell.

The LMA 2024 Annual Conference is the largest global event specifically for the legal marketing and business development community. The event will be held April 3-5, 2024, at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. A Call for Content will be open from June 20 – July 17, 2023. More information about the 2024 Annual Conference Advisory Committee can be found at https://legalmarketing.org/Events/LMA24-Annual-Conference-Advisory-Committee.

ABOUT THE LEGAL MARKETING ASSOCIATION

Founded in 1985, the Legal Marketing Association (LMA) is the universal voice of the legal marketing and business development profession, a community that brings together all levels, from CMOs to entry-level specialists, from firms of all sizes, consultants and vendors, lawyers, marketers from other professions and marketing students to share their collective knowledge. LMA has eight regions and more than 40 local groups across the U.S., Canada and Europe, and its members hail from 48 U.S. states and more than 20 countries. More than 90 percent of the largest 200 U.S. law firms employ an LMA member. Members at every stage in their career development benefit from participating in LMA’s array of programs and services. For more information, visit www.legalmarketing.org.

Contacts

Lisa Kamen



lkamen@legalmarketing.org

(312) 673-4815