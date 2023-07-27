LeadingResponse Announces Partnership With Horsesmouth

The partnership enhances LeadingResponse’s robust solution and partnership portfolio for their financial market.

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LeadingResponse, a leading performance marketer for financial, legal, and health and aging markets, is partnering with Horsesmouth to provide a program tailored to its financial clients that includes access to educational programs and content.





“Horsesmouth’s mission is to help financial professionals educate their clients and grow their businesses. It dovetails perfectly with LeadingResponse’s mission for our financial services clients and consumers who wish to engage them,” said Matthew Kearney, LeadingResponse CEO. “This partnership will provide our financial services customers with access to a suite of presentations, advisor training, exclusive access to industry experts, and a vast library of supporting materials, helping them to deliver the best possible service.”

“We are excited about this partnership with LeadingResponse. Both organizations have a long history of helping financial advisors succeed on behalf of their clients and firms,” said William T. Nicklin, Chief Executive Officer at Horsesmouth. “Reaching the expanding client base of LeadingResponse will accelerate our efforts to equip financial advisors with our ever-growing library of top quality and timely financial educational resources to engage and empower consumers.”

If you are interested in hosting a live seminar in your area, please reach out to LeadingResponse at 800-660-2550 or complete the form at https://leadingresponse.com/contact-us/.

About LeadingResponse

LeadingResponse, premier performance marketer for the financial, legal, health and aging markets, connects consumers facing life’s big decisions to experts at exactly the right time help is needed. Clients find they get better results, better technology, and better service with LeadingResponse via our national partnerships, leading-edge technology, and our proven multi-channel solutions. LRSP consistently drives over 100,000 consumers/per month to our clients for seminar events, scheduled appointments, and webinars. Learn more at LeadingResponse.com.

About Horsesmouth

Horsesmouth helps financial professionals educate their clients and grow their businesses. We serve financial advisors, planners, agents, accountants and other professionals, representing every major financial firm and business model. The Horsesmouth team is guided by extensive primary research and two decades of experience. The company is headquartered in midtown Manhattan, with employees spread out across the country. To learn more, visit horsesmouth.com.

