LeadingResponse Announces New Business Unit and Leadership Appointments

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LeadingResponse (LRSP), a leading performance marketer for financial, legal, health and aging markets, today announced two leadership appointments – Mary Williams and Jennifer DeBuhr – and the launch of its new business unit, Health & Aging.









“I am pleased to announce Mary Williams joining our team and Jen’s promotion to lead our newest division. These two individuals bring a combined 40+ years of experience to their roles and will continue to drive our positive momentum. We have laid the foundation for significant growth by investing in leadership, expanding to new markets, and sending a clear message that we are a leading contender in performance marketing. Our focus on technology-enabled solutions continues to deliver strong results to our clients,” said Matthew Kearney, Chief Executive Officer at LeadingResponse.

Executive-level changes include the appointment of Mary Williams as EVP of Consumer Marketing and a member of the LRSP Executive Committee. Mary joins LeadingResponse from LTK as Head of Creator Marketing and previously served as CMO for the legal business at Thomson Reuters. Williams has built a reputation for developing winning strategies, high-performing teams, and streamlined processes. The EVP of Consumer Marketing role centralizes the online consumer marketing across all business units to drive growth and continue building upon the foundation of consumer marketing excellence across the organization. Mary will report directly to Matthew Kearney, Chief Executive Officer at LeadingResponse.

The Health & Aging unit will provide LRSP’s full suite of solutions to organizations engaged in providing 55+ consumers educational and informational content to help them with life’s biggest decisions, including Medicare, Estate Planning, and Senior Living. Jennifer DeBuhr has been tapped to run the division. Jennifer has over 20 years of experience in sales at LeadingResponse. During her tenure, she has worked with hundreds of clients across myriad industries. This exposure to differing industries gives her a unique insight into our clients’ marketing needs within the Health & Aging markets. Jennifer will report to Greg Ryan, EVP of Sales.

“I am confident that Mary and Jen will excel in their roles at LeadingResponse,” added Kearney. “Mary’s decision to join our company speaks volumes about our mission, values, and culture that we foster within the organization. Promoting Jen to lead our new Health & Aging division represents an investment in new markets and reinforces LeadingResponse’s mission in helping connect professionals to consumers who are facing life’s biggest decisions.”

LeadingResponse, premier performance marketer for the financial, legal, and health & aging markets, connects consumers facing life's big decisions to experts at exactly the right time help is needed. Clients find they get better results, better technology, and better service with LeadingResponse via our national partnerships, leading-edge technology, and our proven multi-channel solutions. LRSP consistently drives over 1 million consumers/annually to its clients.

