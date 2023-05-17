Laurie Rosenfield Joins JM Search

Rosenfield joins a growing team of experts dedicated to recruiting senior level executives for the media, entertainment, martech and communications industries

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JM Search, a premier retained executive search firm, welcomes Laurie Rosenfield as Partner and Co-Practice Leader for the firm’s Media, Entertainment, MarTech & Communications Team. Rosenfield will work alongside Partner and Co-Practice Leader, John Warrack to further expand the firm’s team dedicated to identifying and recruiting transformative leadership for companies sitting at the intersection of content, audience reach and technology.





As an accomplished media executive who applied her industry knowledge to inform her role as Global Chief People Officer for multiple large public companies and having served as Global Director of Executive Search for a multi-billion-dollar professional services firm, Laurie brings a unique perspective and more than two decades in building best-in-class teams to the firm. Prior to JM Search, she was the Global Chief People Officer for Hill + Knowlton Strategies, one of the world’s leading global communications companies. Previously, she was the Chief People Officer at CBS and led the transformation of the HR function through a major cultural crisis during a dynamic time of industry change. Prior to CBS, she was Managing Director of the Talent Practice at MediaLink, a strategic digital media advisory firm working in the marketing, advertising, entertainment, and technology sectors. Laurie led the Executive Search function at Wolters Kluwer, the $5B global provider of professional information and software solutions. Earlier in her career, she worked her way from mailroom trainee at William Morris to leading the NY Development office of both United Artists and 20th Century Fox.

As the media, entertainment, and communication markets continue to grow more dynamic, complex, and competitive, JM Search is committed to increasing niche specialization across the sector to match best-in-class executive talent with the evolving needs of these businesses. Rosenfield will co-lead a seasoned Media, Entertainment, MarTech & Communications team at JM Search, including several former colleagues.

“I’m ecstatic to get back into executive search and to work alongside a tremendous team of specialized experts at such a highly regarded firm. I’ve spent most of my career in the media industry and have experienced first-hand the industry evolution. I look forward to applying my direct experience from both the candidate and executive side to bring clients top tier talent that truly will have an immediate and lasting impression on the business,” said Rosenfield.

“Laurie’s track record speaks for itself. She has a history of transforming businesses by hiring exceptional talent and placing a strong emphasis on company culture,” said Warrack. “I’m thrilled to have her as my Partner for our growing JM Search team and know that our clients will directly benefit from her candor, commitment, and proven results within an ever-changing industry.”

About JM Search

JM Search (www.jmsearch.com) is a premier retained executive search firm and trusted advisor to CEOs, investors, and boards of directors in recruiting, assessing, and delivering high performance leaders and transformational leadership teams. JM Search clients include private equity firms and portfolio companies, venture capital-backed businesses, and publicly held companies across North America. Founded in 1980, the JM Search team brings together former operating and financial executives, investors and experienced search professionals with deep industry specialization, functional expertise and proven access to talent spanning multiple industry sectors. With national reach and local market depth, the firm’s partner-led approach enables JM Search to deliver exceptional leaders who enhance organizational performance and drive shareholder value.

Contacts

Jessica Reilly



reillyj@jmsearch.com

610.964.0200