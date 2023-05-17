Lauren Boyer of Underscore Named One of the 2023 PM360 ELITE 100

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PM360, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device sectors, has named Lauren Boyer, CEO, Underscore Marketing, as one of the 2023 PM360 ELITE 100 in the Mentor category. Now in its ninth year, the PM360 ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represent the most influential people in the healthcare industry today.

Lauren is a strategy and marketing expert focused on accelerating health and wellness solutions to market for growing global brands. She has grown her company and her team internationally, and holds many awards for leadership and innovation, including Top 50 female entrepreneur by Inc, and MM+M’s 2023 Women of Distinction gong. She actively participates in KPMG’s QuantumShift Fellowship at the University of Michigan, and in addition to embracing diverse perspectives and backgrounds at Underscore, she volunteers as a board member of Entrepreneurs Organization (EO), where she works with several regional chapters to empower entrepreneurs and support the growth of free enterprise. She has previously volunteered her mentorship acumen for the NYS Small Business Administration and NYNMA, has incubated and nurtured several female-led startups, and is a member of the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA), together striving to achieve greater gender parity in the workplace. Lauren’s philanthropic and health media industry-centric work has made her a bellwether for the progression of women both in her industry and beyond.

“I’m delighted to be among this year’s PM360 ELITE, passionately driving life sciences media forward strategically with patient insights, unique and inclusive placements, and a collaborative team that is driven by favorably impacting healthcare outcomes,” says Lauren.

The PM360 ELITE Awards were established in 2015 to recognize individuals and teams who have made a significant impact on the life sciences and healthcare industries throughout their careers. More than 500 submissions were received, and nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. A total of 100 winners were selected across 19 categories, including Creative Directors, Data Miners, Digital Crusaders, Disrupters, Entrepreneurs, Environmental Champions, Launch Experts, Leaders of the Future, Marketing Teams, Master Educators, Mentors, Patient Advocates, Philanthropic Heroes, PR Gurus, Sales MVPs, Strategists, Talent Acquisition Leaders, Tech-know Geeks, and Transformational Leaders.

“The life sciences and healthcare at large are constantly evolving industries that are always in search of better ways to care for and communicate with patients, and that change isn’t possible without people like this year’s ELITE 100,” says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. “These individuals and teams are reshaping how things are done to make necessary improvements such as more convenient clinical trials for patients, shorter time to diagnosis for rare disease patients, the elimination of systemic barriers in media targeting, better care for glaucoma patients, greater attention paid to caregivers, expanding communication channels into dating apps, and much more. The impact of their work cannot be understated and we are honored to recognize their contributions to our industry.”

Lauren and the other winners were profiled in PM360’s May 2023 issue. You can read her profile online at https://www.pm360online.com/elite-2023-mentor-lauren-boyer-of-underscore-marketing/.

About Underscore Marketing

Underscore Marketing provides nimble, data-driven media solutions and best in class analytics that empower life sciences brands to work smarter in reaching patients, caregivers, HCPs, and payors. We are the media agency of choice for emerging and start-up pharma, biopharma, medical device, and biotech companies commercializing new product(s).

Our media experts help launch & grow healthcare brands with strategic solutions their audiences notice. Nuanced disease education and branded campaigns empower our clients to reach and engage their target cohorts effectively regardless of budget constraints. Learn more about us at: http://www.underscoremarketing.com

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal’s targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the “360” in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

