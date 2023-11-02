Lattice Named 2023 Electronics Industry Award Winner

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #Avant—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced that it has been named a Electronics Industry Awards (EIA) winner. The Lattice Radiant® design software won ‘Design Tool of the Year’ and the Lattice Avant™ FPGA platform was ‘Highly commended’ in the ‘Semiconductor Product of the Year’ category.





“Lattice is committed to delivering best-in-class FPGAs and software solutions to enable our customers to increase power efficiency, optimize performance, and get to market fast,” said Gordon Hands, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Lattice Semiconductor. “We are honored to receive this recognition from the EIA, and look forward to unlocking even more potential with our leadership product portfolio to meet the needs of our customers.”

The EIAs are an annual awards program that recognizes and rewards the most innovative and effective products and companies in the electronics industry. Winners are determined through a combination of online voting and a review of entry submissions by an independent panel of industry experts.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

