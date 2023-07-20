Lattice Expands Software Portfolio with Lattice Drive Solution Stack to Accelerate Automotive Application Development

— New Stack Enables Infotainment Connectivity and Processing, Flexible ADAS, and Low Power Zonal Bridging —

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #ADAS–Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today introduced the Lattice Drive™ solution stack to enable the accelerated development of advanced, flexible Automotive system designs and applications. Expanding the company’s application-specific software solution stack portfolio to the Automotive market, Lattice Drive is designed for automotive applications including in-vehicle infotainment display connectivity and data processing, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) sensor bridging and processing, and low power zonal bridging applications for driver, cabin, and vehicle monitoring.





“The Automotive industry is rapidly evolving and cars are getting smarter than ever with new technological advancements, notably with zonal architectures requiring varied sensors and displays across vehicle models. Now more than ever, manufacturers need solutions that enable them to innovate while maintaining flexibility for future updates,” said Bob O’Donnell, President and chief analyst, TECHnalysis Research. “Lattice software solutions offer a significant benefit to their customers, making it easier for them to integrate Lattice’s low power, small size, and scalable FPGAs into a variety of applications, now include advance automotive solutions.”

“Combining comprehensive software solutions from the start in your application design process is critical for time-to-market acceleration,” said Esam Elashmawi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Lattice Semiconductor. “We are excited to introduce our sixth software application-specific solution stack, Lattice Drive, delivering advanced Automotive application features to make it easier than ever for our customers to develop innovative in-vehicle experiences based on our low power FPGA solutions.”

The initial release of Lattice Drive focuses on in-vehicle infotainment display connectivity and data processing, offering:

Advanced Display Connectivity and Processing Enables multi-resolution scaling and supports display sizes up to 4K Supports DisplayPort up to HBR 3 at 8.1 Gbps per lane Provides image/video enhancement with a scalable full array local dimming solution

Multiple Display Connectivity Allows for bridging multiple displays, providing up to 1.5X faster DisplayPort interface than competitive devices in similar class

Efficient Data Processing Enables ability to process or co-process data to offload the CPU with up to 75% lower power than competitive devices in a similar class



The Lattice Drive solution stack provides comprehensive application-specific solutions that combine reference platforms and designs, demos, IP building blocks, and FPGA design tools to accelerate customer application development and time-to-market. The Lattice solution stacks portfolio includes solutions for market applications including AI with Lattice sensAI™, embedded vision with Lattice mVision™, factory automation with Lattice Automate™ , Platform Firmware Resiliency Root of Trust with Lattice Sentry™, 5G ORAN deployment with Lattice ORAN™, and now advanced adaptable automotive designs with Lattice Drive.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

