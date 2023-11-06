Laser Photonics Corporation Announces First of Its Kind Maritime Laser Cleaning Commercial

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (“LPC”), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications has announced it will be releasing a first of its kind commercial introducing the company’s Handheld Marine Application Rust Laser Inhibitor (MARLIN) line of laser cleaning products to the maritime industry.





“To the best of our knowledge, this will be the first laser cleaning commercial of its kind to be aired to the public,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “We are excited to introduce the power of our cutting-edge laser cleaning equipment to marina operators, boatyard workers and ship owners.”

On November 8, 2023, Laser Photonics will start airing a commercial for its new MARLIN laser cleaning product line on over 20 channels in four select television markets. These markets were selected based on location and the maritime industries’ presence in the region. Through this commercial, the company will introduce its set of innovative and cost-effective maintenance solutions to industry professionals in an innovative and forward-thinking manner. This will be a limited airing that coincides with the company’s recent rollout of its new MARLIN line of marine laser cleaning systems.

For more information about the MARLIN line of laser cleaning systems, please visit https://www.marlinlaser.com/ or contact our sales department at [email protected].

Marine Application Rust Laser Inhibitor

The MARLIN Handheld LPC-100M-MHS and LPC-200M-MHS are air-cooled pulse laser systems, perfect for small craft marine vessel applications. The equipment’s portable design lends itself to laser cleaning and surface treatment on small areas requiring delicate cleaning, de-painting and other surface preparation operations. Most small marine vessels are in need of corrosion treatment on areas like frame weldments and joints because they deteriorate over time. The MARLIN product line helps industry professionals tackle their corrosion challenges while saving them time and money.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting, and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC’s new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC’s “unique-to-industry” systems.

Contacts

David Thierer



Marketing Specialist



Laser Photonics Corporation



[email protected]