Largest Metaverse Platform Utherverse To Launch Next Generation Web3 Closed Beta Sept. 26

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Utherverse, one of the largest metaverse platforms in the world, will launch a closed beta of the next generation version of the platform Sept. 26. The closed beta will provide a preview of its Web3 capabilities as well as test and continue the final build-out of the next generation of the popular platform.





The closed beta will enable users to claim their Utherverse usernames and begin to experience the Web3 version of the platform. Users will have various entertainment and friendly social options, such as an outdoor concert arena, rooftop dance clubs with live DJs, film and movie screenings, influencer broadcast studios with live audiences featuring some well-known speakers, shopping and art galleries and a lot more. In addition, users will be able to interact with each other in a variety of settings, as well as buy and sell virtual goods and participate in other e-commerce opportunities.

Utherverse VIP legacy users who already have their usernames will be given automatic access to the closed beta. Trunk holders who have already purchased functional NFTs (fNFTs) will then be given priority access, followed by users who have joined the whitelist, available for sign-up on Discord at https://discord.gg/theuthers.

The closed beta will also kick-off a monthlong virtual celebration including entertainment events, shopping, networking and other business-to-consumer and business-to-business special experiences. This will include a portion of the sixth annual Virtual Con, a completely virtual Web3 trade show with exhibitors, speakers and panel discussions.

“This is going to be a hallmark year for Utherverse as we roll out the next generation of what is already the largest metaverse platform in the world,” said Brian Shuster, founder and CEO of Utherverse. “Hyper-realistic immersive experience will engage consumers and our technology backbone will create unprecedented opportunities for brands, entertainment providers, retailers and companies in many different industries.”

The announcement comes several months after Utherverse offered the first and second pre-sale rounds of the Uther Coin (UTHX) through Nexus Ecosystems as part of the token’s initial decentralized offering (IDO). The Uther Coin will be the in-house currency for all metaverses on the Utherverse platform.

Utherverse is a metaverse platform that enables developers to build interconnected virtual worlds, provides hyper-realistic immersive experiences for consumers and opportunities for companies to market and monetize their products and services. Utherverse generates revenue from custom metaverse building services, sales of NFTs and a variety of business verticals including advertising/marketing, shopping/retail, conferences/conventions, education, dating, lifestyle, entertainment events/performances, VIP experiences and virtual offices. The Utherverse platform was launched in 2005 by internet visionary Brian Shuster. The platform has served 50 million+ users with 32 billion+ virtual commerce transactions. Utherverse has developed the technology and received more than 40 patents critical toward operating large-scale metaverses. The company is based in British Columbia, Canada. More information can be found online at Utherverse.io; Twitter/Instagram: @Utherverse; Facebook: /UtherverseDigital; LinkedIn: /utherverse-digital-inc/; Telegram: /UtherverseAnnouncements; Discord: /Utherverse.io.

Contacts

Steve Honig



The Honig Company, LLC



212-401-4875



press@honigllc.com