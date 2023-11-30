La Visual Triumphs with Multiple Accolades: 2023 Clutch and Davey Awards Wins

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–La Visual, a worldwide leader in digital brand and product design, today announced a series of prestigious awards, further establishing its position at the forefront of the industry. The company has been recognized not only as a 2023 Clutch Champion, but also as a Clutch Global Leader for Fall 2023. Additionally, La Visual’s innovative work on the NFL+ Brand Identity has earned multiple honors at the International Davey Awards, including a Gold in brand identity design category.





Clutch Champion Award 2023 and Clutch Global Leader 2023

The Clutch Champion award is reserved for the top 10% of global winners on Clutch, the leading marketplace for B2B service providers. This distinction celebrates business service providers for their industry expertise and exceptional service delivery.

The Clutch Global Leader award emphasizes La Visual’s outstanding industry expertise and consistent delivery of cutting-edge solutions. This recognition is a testament to the exceptional work provided to clients, as evidenced by positive feedback and reviews on Clutch.

Sonny Ganguly, CEO of Clutch, remarks: “This year’s honorees represent the elite in our platform. Achieving Clutch Champion and Global Leader status is a rare feat. We are excited to see La Visual’s dedication to exceeding client expectations and setting high standards in the industry.”

Davey Awards for Creative Excellence

La Visual’s groundbreaking work on the NFL+ Brand Identity has been recognized with multiple awards at the 19th Annual Davey Awards. The Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts awarded La Visual with one Gold and several Silver awards across different categories, including Corporate Identity Other, Style Guide, Logos, Promotions and Brand Identity. This recognition from the Davey Awards, which honors creative excellence from smaller agencies, further cements La Visual’s reputation for innovative and high-quality work.

“These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication we have as a multidisciplinary design agency,” said Braven Greenelsh, La Visual CEO. “Being recognized by Clutch and the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence in brand identity. It’s an honor to be acknowledged by such esteemed organizations and to stand alongside other industry leaders. These accolades motivate us to continue pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional results for our clients.”

To see La Visual’s work visit www.lavisual.com.

About La Visual

La Visual is a worldwide leader in digital brand and product design with offices in Los Angeles and Brooklyn. We specialize in true digital transformation by delivering exceptional brand development coupled with seamless digital product design and strategy. La Visual works with the world’s leading brands. For over 18 years, La Visual has been at the forefront of digital product design, brand strategy, corporate identity and UX design producing exceptional brand experiences for clients like Intuit, FOX Studios, Lincoln, Toyota, NFL, Sony Pictures, Keller Williams, BBVA Compass and Hasbro.

