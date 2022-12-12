La Opinión Recognized by the National Association of Hispanic Publications Awards 2022

Los Angeles’ Leading Spanish-language Daily Newspaper Wins Multiple Awards at the NAHP Awards

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–La Opinión, Los Angeles’s leading Spanish-language news source and daily newspaper, was recognized for its achievements in print and digital media by the National Association of Hispanic Publications. The annual awards ceremony celebrates the best in Hispanic media and publishing with this year’s event honoring the NAHP’s 40th anniversary.

“The editorial team of La Opinión feels honored to have participated and received The Jose Martí Awards for excellence in journalism. More than ever, communities across this nation suffer from misinformation and lack of reliable and professional sources. In this pivotal moment, these awards reinforce our commitment with accuracy, transparency and trust. Thanks to our loyal readers. This recognition belongs to all of you,” said Armando Varela, Executive Editor of La Opinión.

“These awards solidify Impremedia as the most trusted source of information in Spanish-language content in the United States at a time when we need reputable voices that serve the community more than ever. This would not be possible without the excellence and commitment of both our print and digital editorial teams,” said Iván Adaime, President of Impremedia.

La Opinión was awarded the following:

GOLD AWARD – OUTSTANDING LATIN AMERICAN / INTERNATIONAL POLITICAL ARTICLE

GOLD AWARD – OUTSTANDING NATIONAL / INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS ARTICLE



La primera queja ante T-MEC por discriminación es…¡de mujeres migrantes!, Gardenia Mendoza

GOLD AWARD – OUTSTANDING PUBLICATION MASTHEAD

GOLD AWARD – OUTSTANDING HISPANIC DAILY

SILVER AWARD – OUTSTANDING COMMUNITY SERVICE ARTICLE



Se Oponen a la expresión del sitio Aliso Canyon, Jacqueline García

BRONZE AWARD – OUTSTANDING PUBLICATION WEBSITE

​​About La Opinión



La Opinion reaches over 20 million readers monthly worldwide through its digital platform and is also the most-read print newspaper in Spanish in the United States. It was founded in 1926 in Los Angeles to provide daily news and information to a growing Hispanic population. Its audience is active, involved, and engaged. In 2019 it received the “Primero Award as Outstanding Hispanic Daily” by the National Association of Hispanic Publications. The NAHP also recognized LaOpinion.com with a Silver Award for Outstanding Publication Website. In 2006, our accomplishments were recognized with the “José Ortega y Gasset Award” by Spain’s prestigious newspaper, El País.

About Impremedia



Impremedia is the leading news and lifestyle company serving the Spanish-speaking Latino community in the United States. The Impremedia family of digital media outlets includes the three largest and oldest Spanish-Language newspapers in the United States, La Opinión, El Diario NY and La Raza, and Lifestyle brands like Solo Dinero (Personal finances), Siempre Auto (Automobiles), Comedera (Recipes), Bien Bonita, (Beauty), and La Vibra (Entertainment), attracts more than 30 million monthly users worldwide.

About My Code



My Code is the leading media company representing the multicultural landscape of America by amplifying, supporting and funding diverse publishers, creators and producers. My Code was formed following the expansion of H Code, a 2x Inc. 5000-ranked company founded in 2015, into additional demographics beyond Hispanic consumers. With a diverse team of marketers, sellers, researchers, and storytellers specializing in an ever-growing selection of Cultural and Affinity Codes including: A Code, B Code, W Code and Pride Code. My Code helps companies of all sizes reach millions of Hispanic, Black, AAPI, multicultural female and LGBTQ+ consumers with unmatched authenticity. As a minority-dominant organization, its team is dedicated to the economic empowerment of the diverse communities and audiences they represent. My Code combines proprietary insights from its Intelligence Center, first-party targetable datasets, and custom creative to deliver unparalleled multimedia content that effectively reaches diverse audiences across the digital landscape. In 2022, the company acquired Impremedia (the leading Hispanic news publisher) and Veranda Entertainment (which distributes Spanish-language film and television content across CTV platforms) and continues to expand its portfolio to better serve brands and advertisers. Today, My Code’s employee base is 85% multicultural, 77% Hispanic/Latinx, and 60% female across its offices in the U.S. and Latin America.

