La Opinión Named ‘Best Hispanic Daily Newspaper’ by the National Association of Hispanic Publications Awards 2023

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–La Opinión, Los Angeles’s leading Spanish-language news source and daily newspaper, was recognized for its achievements in print and digital media by the National Association of Hispanic Publications. For the third consecutive year, La Opinión received the gold award for ‘Best Hispanic Newspaper’ at the José Martí Awards, the most prestigious awards ceremony celebrating the best in Hispanic media and publishing. La Opinión is the most read Spanish-language print newspaper in the United States with an audience of more than 20 million readers per month. This year, the publication was awarded five Gold Awards, four Silver Awards and four Bronze Awards.





“We feel incredibly honored by the NAHP and thank our readers for their continued loyalty and support. It is crucial to strengthen our presence as media to protect our institutions and freedom. We must ensure readers are well informed on the issues that affect their daily lives and the future of their families,” said Armando Varela, Executive Editor of La Opinión.

“La Opinión’s recognition as the Best Hispanic Daily, and the success of our website and ‘La Opinión Hoy’ podcast, is a testament to the vital role we play in our community. I want to express my deepest appreciation to our editors and staff whose skill and hard work continue to set the standard in Hispanic media,” Iván Adaime, President of Impremedia, remarked on the achievements of La Opinión.

La Opinión was honored with Gold medals for Best Website (for LaOpinion.com), Best Editorial Audio (for the podcast “La Opinión Hoy”), Best Website to Promote your Publication and Company and Best Article on Latin America. The publication also received Silver Awards in the categories of Best Web Design, Best Health Article, Best Entertainment Article and Best Hispanic Success Story.

Bronze Awards were awarded in the categories of Best National Politics Article, Best Local Business Article (Lavacarros graduate from a program that gives them more skills and prepare to open your business, by Araceli Martínez Ortega), Best Article Series (Coverage of the Summit of the Americas, by Jesús García) and Best Immigration Article.

​​About La Opinión



La Opinion reaches over 20 million readers monthly worldwide through its digital platform and is also the most-read print newspaper in Spanish in the United States. It was founded in 1926 in Los Angeles to provide daily news and information to a growing Hispanic population. Its audience is active, involved, and engaged. In 2019 it received the “Primero Award as Outstanding Hispanic Daily” by the National Association of Hispanic Publications. The NAHP also recognized LaOpinion.com with a Silver Award for Outstanding Publication Website. In 2006, our accomplishments were recognized with the “José Ortega y Gasset Award” by Spain’s prestigious newspaper, El País.

About My Code



My Code is a diverse-first media and marketing company enabling brands to build lasting relationships with Hispanic, Black, AANHPI, and LGBTQIA+ consumers. Founded in 2015, My Code combines its first-party data, culturally nuanced insights, custom creative, community-centric media brands and unmatched distribution channels to deliver end-to-end marketing campaigns. Our approach helps brands maintain relevance in the eyes of America’s fastest growing, most influential communities. My Code exists to celebrate and amplify the cultures that drive us forward, together – and to address the rapidly growing need for intersectional and diverse-first marketing and advertising. To learn more, please visit www.mycodemedia.com.

