LA Kings Renew Long-standing Partnership With Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Announce a New Commitment of $1 Million

LA Kings and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Celebrate More Than Two Decades of Positively Impacting the Lives of Children Across Southern California

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The LA Kings have recommitted their long-standing support for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). This milestone renewal between AEG’s National Hockey League (NHL) franchise and one of the nation’s leading children’s hospitals builds on more than two decades of successful collaboration and shared impact, further solidifying Children’s Hospital Los Angeles as the official children’s hospital of the NHL team. The partnership provides CHLA with enhanced visibility across all LA Kings platforms, in addition to unique fan engagement opportunities and new community outreach initiatives across the Southern California region.





The partnership between the LA Kings and CHLA has proven to be a powerful force in raising awareness and support for the young patients served by the hospital. To date, the LA Kings and the award-winning charitable arm of the team, the Kings Care Foundation, have donated over $2 million to support research at CHLA. As part of this expanded partnership, the Kings Care Foundation will move forward with an additional scheduled commitment of $1 million to CHLA, which will support the hospital’s Blood Donor Center, as well the Division of Pediatric Neurosurgery and the Sickle Cell Disease Program, among other initiatives. With this renewed commitment and added investment, the partners will continue to focus on making a meaningful difference in the lives of children and their families.

“For many years, we have had the privilege of working closely with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles,” says Jennifer Pope, Senior Vice President, Community Relations and Hockey Development, LA Kings. “Through our joint efforts, we have witnessed the transformative power of sports and health care coming together to uplift and support patients and their families, and we have seen firsthand the positive impact we can make when we unite for a common cause. We are excited to be continuing this journey together and we look forward to further advancing the well-being of our community’s youth.”

As the official children’s hospital of the LA Kings, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will continue to have a significant brand presence across the team and at Crypto.com Arena on game days. CHLA will also be highlighted as the presenting partner of two dedicated, regular season home games per season, the first of which is set to take place on Nov. 16, 2023, during the LA Kings’ annual Hockey Fights Cancer™ Night at Crypto.com Arena versus the Florida Panthers. The special evening will focus on uniting the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families. Later in the year, CHLA will have an opportunity to engage fans with its second title night game on March 5, 2024, versus the Vancouver Canucks, coinciding with Make March Matter—the hospital’s annual campaign that unites businesses and the community in support of children’s health and CHLA. In January 2024, the LA Kings will partner with CHLA to host blood drives on Jan. 2, 4, 18, 20, 22 and 24 in celebration of National Blood Donor Month.

“As we renew and expand our partnership with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, it’s clear that our two organizations are strongly aligned in making a significant difference in the lives of our Kings fans and the community as a whole,” says LA Kings President and Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille. “Together, we have positively impacted countless lives, and we are excited to embark on another chapter of collaboration that will see us continue to inspire hope, support families, and champion the health and wellness of all children.”

The LA Kings will support CHLA through the team’s annual special events and charitable initiatives, including the celebrated LA Kings 5K Run and the highly anticipated LA Kings Golf Tournament. CHLA will participate as a sponsor of the run and the golf tournament, both of which are signature fundraising events in support of the Kings Care Foundation.

Community has been at the heart of this collaborative partnership from the beginning, which over the years, has yielded incredible impacts. Together, CHLA, the LA Kings and the Kings Care Foundation have spearheaded many impactful outreach initiatives, including player appearances at the hospital to bring joy to patients, annual toy drives with donations from fans during the team’s Season of Giving, and hosting numerous CHLA families at LA Kings games through the team’s “Adopt a Family” campaign and Kevin Fiala’s charitable initiative, “Fiala’s Friends.” Additionally, the partners have organized critically important and highly successful LA Kings blood drives, which collected blood from an impressive 144 donors last year alone.

This season the LA Kings will offer a limited-edition collection of four mini bobbleheads. Beginning this week, fans who purchase the new, specially curated mini plan will receive a ticket to all four LA Kings home games where fans in attendance will receive these mini bobbleheads. The mini plan will be available for a limited time only, while supplies last. A portion of the proceeds from each package purchased will be donated to CHLA. For more information, fans can check out www.lakings.com/tickets.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles,” says Josh Veilleux, Senior Vice President of AEG Global Partnerships. “Their unwavering dedication to children’s health aligns perfectly with the LA Kings’ core values and our commitment to helping foster a healthier, brighter future for the young members of our community. We look forward to continuing our joint efforts to make a positive difference in the lives of children and families throughout the city our devoted fans call home.”

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

AEG Global Partnerships

Shannon Donnelly



[email protected]