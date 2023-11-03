L.A. Times B2B Publishing Dedicates Entire Day to Celebrating Achievements of Inspirational Business Women Making an Impact in Various Industries

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing’s 2023 Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards, presented by City National Bank, will be held on Nov. 7 at the prestigious Beverly Hilton. The full-day event is set to celebrate top female business leaders in Los Angeles with morning and afternoon forum sessions and a dinner awards program.





“This event will truly be inspiring, as it showcases the power of women coming together to create a path towards progress, equality and a brighter future for all,” said Anna Magzanyan, chief of staff to the executive chairman and head of strategy and revenue at the L.A. Times. “It will be an honor to hear all the experiences of so many brilliant women. We are grateful to City National Bank, the Macallan and all our sponsors for their financial support in making this event possible.”

Featured speakers at the forum will include Anastasia Soare (Anastasia Beverly Hills), Julie Uhrman (Angel City Football Club), Betsy Beers (Shondaland), Alli Webb (DryBar), Karissa Bodnar (Thrive Causemetics and Bigger Than Beauty Skincare), Rea Ann Silva (Beautyblender), Candace Nelson (Pizzana and Sprinkles Cupcakes), Jing Gao (Fly by Jing), Jessica Rich (Jessica Rich), Gila Jones (Westbrook), Stephanie Forbes (The Macallan), Linda Duncombe (City National Bank), Lilit Davtyan (Phonexa), Dr. Maria Karvela (DnaNudge), Dr. Alyson Myers (Calcean) and Suzy Marjanian (UWLA). The forum is aimed at inspiring and empowering the audience through conversations about leadership, mentoring, innovation, brand authority and entrepreneurship.

“City National Bank has long championed women across our organization to achieve their full potential and personify the change they hope to make at work and in their communities,” said Chief Marketing, Data and Digital Officer for City National Bank Linda Duncombe. “The L.A. Times B2B Publishing Inspirational Women Awards are an amazing opportunity to showcase some of L.A.’s extraordinary women leaders – and the mentors and sponsors of all genders who support them – to the next generation.”

The L.A. Times B2B Publishing Inspirational Women Leadership Awards evening will kick off with cocktails, followed by a keynote presented by City National Bank. The awards ceremony will recognize exceptional women for their contributions to the business world in various industries across nine categories.

“The Macallan has deep roots of powerful women challenging the conventions of their time, like Janet ‘Nettie’ Harbinson, whose profound sense of responsibility and transformative insight led to the groundbreaking creation of The Macallan 1926; the most valuable single bottle of wine or spirit ever sold at auction,” said Brand Director of the Macallan North America Jessica Tamilio. “This is why we’re so proud of our collaboration with L.A. Times B2B Publishing; to honor the like-minded and remarkable trailblazers who are directly impacting the communities around them.”

Attendees at the forum’s afternoon session will also have the opportunity to watch a live taping of a roundtable produced by the L.A. Times editorial staff, “The Art of the Hollywood Side Hustle,” moderated by Times Columnist Amy Kaufman with Uzo Aduba (Meynon Media and Angel City Football Club), Sarah Hyland (Sourse), Molly Sims (Something Happy Productions and YSE Beauty) and Ashley Tisdale (Frenshe).

For tickets and additional information about the L.A. Times B2B Publishing Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards, please visit latimes.com/IW.

