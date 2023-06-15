L.A. LIVE’s Iconic Home of Concerts and Award Shows to Be Renamed Peacock Theater

Multi-Year Agreement Between AEG and Peacock Includes Naming Rights to L.A. LIVE’s Theater and Outdoor Plaza as Peacock Becomes the Exclusive Streaming Partner of the Downtown L.A. Sports and Entertainment District

As part of a multi-year naming rights agreement between Peacock, NBCUniversal’s premium streaming service, and AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, the 7,100-seat concert and special events venue formerly known as Microsoft Theater will be named Peacock Theater and the entertainment district’s 40,000 square foot open-air plaza, formerly known as XBOX Plaza, will be known as Peacock Place. The agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, strategically aligns the brands, and establishes Peacock as the exclusive streaming partner of L.A. LIVE.

“Like Peacock, L.A. LIVE is at the epicenter of premium original entertainment, exhilarating sports, one-of-a-kind experiences and extreme fandom,” said Kelly Campbell, President of Peacock, and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. “Through Peacock Theater and Peacock Place, we’ll have the opportunity to bring all the elements of our brand to life with the millions of fans who visit L.A. LIVE each year, while partnering with the incredible team at AEG to further cement Peacock as the ultimate destination for audiences.”

“We are ecstatic for the opportunity to be able to partner with the amazing leadership team at Peacock for this long-term relationship,” said Nick Baker, Chief Operating Officer of AEG Global Partnerships. “The content within the Peacock platform is ideal for our audiences and the synergies between both organizations around our variety of events is limitless.”

“We are incredibly excited for this groundbreaking partnership with Peacock and AEG,” said Lee Zeidman, President, Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE. “We are looking forward to the opportunity to collaborate with Peacock to create new content and programming to complement our existing roster of amazing concerts, awards shows and special events we are known for at all of our iconic L.A. LIVE venues.”

With the comprehensive new agreement, Peacock will have an enhanced brand presence across L.A. LIVE including significant interior and exterior signage at Peacock Theater, fixed signage at Peacock Place, a branded content studio, and customized fan activations and brand integrations throughout select premium locations of the sports and entertainment district.

Peacock will also engage fans via signature digital signage elements, including a brand-new, dedicated LED marquee, located prominently at the corner of Figueroa and Olympic Blvds., one of downtown L.A.’s busiest intersections. The forthcoming dedicated LED marquee will feature two state-of-the-art video boards permanently attached to L.A. LIVE’s façade and will provide Peacock with 100% share of voice, 365 days a year. With this new signage, Peacock can highlight its latest content including key series premieres, promotions, and special events taking place at L.A. LIVE over the course of the partnership. Once complete, the largest of the two new signs will measure more than 29 feet high and 56 feet wide. The second will stand at more than 29 feet high and 88 feet wide, providing Peacock with premium exposure to millions of people each year. The signs will connect at the corner, with one facing Figueroa and the other facing Olympic and will remain a permanent fixture at L.A. LIVE for the length of the partnership.

ABOUT PEACOCK

Peacock is NBCUniversal’s premium streaming service providing audiences a singular, unmatched content destination. As one of the most complete streaming products on the market, Peacock offers exclusive breakout original series; more than 5,000 hours of live sports; hit movies right after theaters from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation and Illumination; next-day access to all new shows from NBC and Bravo; fan-favorite library content; daily live news; as well as live channels from brands including Hallmark and WWE. Built on the foundation of NBCUniversal with a spirit that is all Peacock, the platform delivers for its audiences with innovative technology, creative partnerships, and entertainment that is truly entertaining.

ABOUT L.A. LIVE

L.A. LIVE is a 4 million square foot / $3 billion downtown Los Angeles sports and entertainment district adjacent to Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center featuring The Novo, a 2,300 capacity live music venue, Peacock Theater, a 7,100-seat live theatre, a 54-story, 1001-room convention “headquarters” destination (showcasing The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles and JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE hotels and 224 luxury condominiums – The Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. LIVE – all in a single tower), the 14-screen Regal L.A. LIVE cinemas, broadcast facilities for ESPN along with entertainment, residential, restaurant, hospitality and office space. Developed by Los Angeles-based AEG, L.A. LIVE, considered to be the nation’s most active ‘live content and event campus,’ also features 260,480 sf of conference center and ballroom facilities, a 100,000 sf special events deck, the famous Lucky Strike Lanes and Lounge, the celebrity-owned Conga Room, a one-of-a-kind GRAMMY Museum, saluting the history of music and the genre’s best known awards show all centered around Xbox Plaza, a 40,000 sf outdoor event space along with 24 restaurants, bars and other hospitality options. L.A. LIVE showcases more events, award shows, sporting competitions, concerts and hospitality options than any other destination in the world. Visit L.A. LIVE today at www.lalive.com.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 350 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

